LG Unveils First 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor

Caption: LG UltraGear OLED 27GX790A QHD monitor | Source: LG
Key Takeaways

  • LG has announced its first 480Hz QHD OLED monitor.
  • It features a WOLED panel with a thin side profile and minimal bezels.
  • The monitor is also equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 for fastest frame rendering.

LG just revealed its first QHD OLED gaming monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate.

The new gaming monitor has a fast 480Hz panel and a response rate of just 0.03ms. The 27GX790A is part of LG’s UltraGear series and is the company’s first 480Hz OLED monitor to sport a Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution.

The 27in monitor succeeds LG’s 32GS95UE-B, which offers dual refresh rate modes, but can only support 480Hz at Full HD resolution. Although LG was the first brand to showcase the high-speed panel, Sony beat it to launch the first commercially available QHD OLED gaming monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate in September.

The new launch utilizes LG’s WOLED technology, which uses a white-colored filter (hence, the ‘W’ as underneath each LED (for each subpixel) to enhance color reproduction and decelerated aging. The monitor is also certified for Vesa’s DisplayHDR True Black 400, which translates to 95% of DCI-P3 coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness on the OLED panel. The panel also gets an anti-glare coating, which can be useful if you intend to use it in a brightly lit room.

Alongside HDMI 2.1, the monitor comes with the newest DisplayPort standard—DP 2.1, which, in theory, is capable of high refresh rates up to 500Hz on a QHD resolution. For smooth and tearless video rendering, the monitor supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. With these features, the monitor should be able to render games at the highest frame rates without jitters, though you would need a flagship GPU, such as the yet-to-be-announced RTX 5090.

The 27GX790A features an L-shaped stand that allows gamers to save space on their desks by placing their keyboard on top of the base. The height-adjustable stand allows sideways rotation up to 30 degrees and tilting up to 15 degrees. Lastly, in addition to the HDMI and DP connectivity ports, the monitor features a 3.5mm jack with DTS Headphone:X support for surround sound and a USB 3 port.

LG has listed the monitor for a retail price of $999.99. However, the exact delivery dates have yet to be announced.

