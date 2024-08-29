LG’s New Smart Home Hub Has a Generative AI Assistant

LG has unveiled the ThinQ On, a smart home hub that revolves around a generative AI helper.
The new device (pictured below) uses generative AI to both receive more conversational commands and respond in the same way. It can also learn the context behind chats and deduce your preferences for each device or service. You can change “nearly all” settings and routines using only your voice, LG says.
The LG hub is compatible with Matter smart home devices and can connect using Wi-Fi and Thread. It doubles as a speaker for your music. There’s also a degree of future-proofing, according to the company. The AI chipset is built for “future scalability,” and LG’s purchase of Athom will help it expand device support.
The electronics maker is promising privacy in hopes of reassuring people about its AI practices. An LG Shield security system encrypts your data and stores it on a separate server. When it’s necessary to change data, the updates are made in a “secure environment” to bar intruders from modifying the code.
LG didn’t detail the price or release date for the ThinQ On.
The hardware and the acquisition of Athom effectively represent LG’s bid to counter Samsung’s SmartThings in the smart home arena. While LG has had such products for a while, it has historically struggled to match its fellow Korean tech giant’s ecosystem. ThinQ On theoretically gives LG a foothold in your home even if your appliances and other connected devices come from a wide range of manufacturers.