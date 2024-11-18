Life is Strange: Double Exposure Finally Gets Switch Release Details

Good news for Switch owners patiently awaiting the delayed version of Life is Strange: Double Exposure on the handheld console — publisher Square Enix announced the arrival of the digital version on November 19th.
Gamers can download the digital version from the Switch eShop, but those who want the physical version will need to wait until after the holidays. Though it’s available to pre-order now, it won’t launch until January 28th, 2025.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure was released on October 29th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but the Switch version was delayed without a release date until now.
A new animated trailer for the game landed alongside the news. The game, a direct sequel to the first game in the series, follows Max Caulfield, the original protagonist. This decision has sparked controversy among fans given the final choice in the first game.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure’s developers, Deck Nine Games, worked on a number of Life is Strange prequels and follow-ups before collaborating with Engine Software on this latest game.
Don’t Nod, developer of the original Life is Strange, recently delayed the release of its upcoming Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025 to avoid clashing with the new Life is Strange title. Since the physical Switch version is now scheduled for January 2025, it remains to be seen whether there will still be a date clash.