Life is Strange: Double Exposure Finally Gets Switch Release Details

Why Trust Techopedia
Life is Strange: Double Exposure Finally Gets Switch Release Details
Key Takeaways

  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure finally has a release date on Nintendo Switch.
  • The digital and physical versions of the game will launch separately, with the digital version available for download from November 19th.
  • Pre-orders are now open for the physical version which lands on January 28th, 2025.

Good news for Switch owners patiently awaiting the delayed version of Life is Strange: Double Exposure on the handheld console — publisher Square Enix announced the arrival of the digital version on November 19th.

Gamers can download the digital version from the Switch eShop, but those who want the physical version will need to wait until after the holidays. Though it’s available to pre-order now, it won’t launch until January 28th, 2025.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure was released on October 29th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but the Switch version was delayed without a release date until now.

A new animated trailer for the game landed alongside the news. The game, a direct sequel to the first game in the series, follows Max Caulfield, the original protagonist. This decision has sparked controversy among fans given the final choice in the first game.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure’s developers, Deck Nine Games, worked on a number of Life is Strange prequels and follow-ups before collaborating with Engine Software on this latest game.

Don’t Nod, developer of the original Life is Strange, recently delayed the release of its upcoming Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to early 2025 to avoid clashing with the new Life is Strange title. Since the physical Switch version is now scheduled for January 2025, it remains to be seen whether there will still be a date clash.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn7 hours
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing12 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Mobile App Development

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: An Android & iOS Challenger?

Mark De Wolf1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 daysFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter3 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland4 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance4 daysTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN