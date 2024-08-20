Little Nightmares 3 Unveils New Trailer and Keeps Release Date Secret

A new trailer for Little Nightmares 3 was shown at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, with no word on the release date.
We saw a new trailer for Little Nightmares 3 at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, showing the two main characters solving puzzles and escaping creepy horrors while working together.
The latest installment in the indie horror series follows friends Low and Alone, who are trapped in the mysterious world of the Spiral. Choose to play as either character, each with their own unique abilities and weapon. Low comes equipped with a bow, while Alone has a wrench.
For the first time, Little Nightmares 3 offers online co-op (not couch co-op), so players can choose to work together or play solo with an AI companion.
Survive and escape the Spiral, sneak past the creepy Monster Baby, and watch out for a host of other horrors lurking in the darkness.
Supermassive Games Replaces Tarsier Studios for Little Nightmares 3
This is the first Little Nightmares game developed by Supermassive Games. Tarsier Studios developed the first two games in the popular puzzle-solving platformer series.
Though Supermassive is best known for its choice-driven horror titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry, it’s worked on platformers before, with the DLC for LittleBigPlanet. It also released an upgraded version of the last Little Nightmares game, entitled Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition.
Other Games Announced
This isn’t the only Supermassive game we heard more about at Opening Night Live. We also saw the first trailer for Directive 8020, the first game in season two of The Dark Pictures Anthology, coming in 2025.
With a creepy-looking reveal trailer, Tarsier Studios also unveiled its latest horror adventure title, Reanimal, at Gamescom. The game is available on the wishlist now.
