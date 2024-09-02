Lost Records: Bloom and Rage: Release Date, Platforms, Price, & Features

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a narrative adventure from the minds at Don’t Nod, promising a new tale of four high school friends and an event that drastically alters their lives.
The initial reveal was packed with nostalgia from the 90s, and we expect the creators of Life is Strange to cook up another stirring tale of emotions. Here’s everything we know about the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage release date and why fans of coming-of-age stories should check it out.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Release Date
Tape 1 and Tape 2 will launch on February 18 and March 18, 2025
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be released in two parts in early 2025. Tape 1 will be released first on February 18, 2025, and Tape 2 will wrap up the story on March 18, 2025. After an announcement in 2023 pinned Lost Records: Bloom and Rage’s initial release date to late 2024, the game was delayed to give some breathing room to the launch of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Don’t Nod wanted to keep its narrative-focused games from competing with each other, resulting in a delay.
A month between parts may seem like an eternity for fans, but it is fairly brief when considering the usual wait with episodic content for adventure games. We saw a sizable gap in the original Life is Strange, with Episode 1: Chrysalis debuting in January 2015 and the final chapter, Episode 5: Polarized, not arriving until October of that year.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Pre-orders
Pre-orders are not available yet, but players can wishlist
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage pre-orders are not yet available despite the game’s confirmed release date. However, with the date still a handful of months away, it’s not entirely surprising. We are expecting pre-orders to launch closer to the time, whether that’s towards the end of this year or at the start of 2025.
While you cannot pre-order the game right now, you can wishlist it on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store. This will give you a notification when the game becomes available for purchase. No pre-order bonuses have been mentioned on any of these store pages, but that can change as we near the game’s release date.
Interestingly, some Lost Records: Bloom and Rage pre-orders appear to be available in territories like the UK and Canada when buying physically. Strangely, the game is not yet listed in the US at retailers such as Amazon or Gamestop, considering its availabilities in other territories but this could change in the coming months.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Price
Expected at $39.99 with official pricing TBC
Based on an Amazon listing, we expect the Lost Records: Bloom and Rage price to be $39.99 for all platforms. Limited edition variants will cost more and offer perks like the original OST and other bonuses. This is about what is expected, given that it’s an episodic adventure game.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Platforms
The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
Confirmed Lost Records: Bloom and Rage platforms are current consoles and PCs, with support for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in addition to PCs.
However, There has been no official mention of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage for Nintendo Switch. Given the game’s early 2025 release date, it is currently unknown whether the handheld system will receive a version of the game later down the line or if Don’t Nod is instead waiting for the successor console to hit the shelves first.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Trailers
Three trailers let you catch up with the game’s core features
Several Lost Records: Bloom and Rage trailers have been dropped since its initial announcement. They focus on the main characters and the events that took place in 1995 and 27 years afterward. The first announcement trailer was packed with 90s nostalgia and highlighted the strong friendship between the four main characters of the game.
The next video that Don’t Nod released was the Lo-fi Summer trailer, a camcorder video captured by Swann, the game’s main protagonist. Set in the fictional town of Velvet Cove, several details gain an otherworldly glow thanks to the character’s keen eye for memories. The ending of the trailer shocks you with a terrible piece of information, one that the game will no doubt attempt to explore. Lost Records: Bloom and Rage’s plot appears to revolve around your friendships, making this reveal particularly surprising.
And finally, the developers gave us a new look at Bloom and Rage’s gameplay mechanics in its First Look trailer. You’ll spend most of your time in-game between talking to characters and exploring Velvet Cove with your camcorder to capture its people and places. Once again, the protagonist and their companions brim with personality as the trailer moves between the past and the present. With the game’s release being segmented into two parts, expect a lot of rumination and cross-examination by its fanbase before we get to know the full story in March 2025.
Latest Lost Records: Bloom and Rage News
New trailer reveal at Gamescom
The First Look gameplay trailer was shown off at Gamescom, highlighting how well the game looks and plays. Expect months of polish to improve things even further before the release date. We’ll get to learn about more Lost Records: Bloom and Rage details as we near its launch. While you’ll have to explore the game’s secrets as Swann to figure out what really happened, it’s better to go in prepared with what the developers have been drip-feeding fans since the original announcement.
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage System Requirements
No information on system requirements just yet
While the Steam listing doesn’t have any details on the Lost Records: Bloom and Rage system requirements, it is a title being developed for Windows PCs. Considering that Don’t Nod’s previous titles didn’t push PCs and consoles on the graphics front, we expect the game to play well on moderately modern machines. We’ll update you as soon as the system specs are listed.
What is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage?
A new narrative adventure from Don’t Nod
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is the first game in a new IP and is a single-player narrative adventure that focuses on four friends who spend the summer of 1995 together before reuniting in 2022 after a life-altering event. As you converse with your friends across timelines, you’ll learn more about your past and help shape your relationships with them.
The Bottom Line
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage looks to be an atmospheric and emotionally charged adventure thanks to its dual narratives. While the length of the game is unknown, we’re expecting to make some hard choices throughout the story, with multiple endings potentially tying everything together. Considering Don’t Nod’s pedigree, this new franchise could be just as big (if not bigger) than Life is Strange.