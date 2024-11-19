Lyft Rider Verification is Now Available Across the US

Why Trust Techopedia
Lyft Rider Verification is Now Available Across the US
Key Takeaways

  • Lyft has made its rider verification program available nationwide in the US.
  • The program was initially launched as a pilot in nine cities.
  • Along with the rider verification program, Lyft has introduced several new features focused on drivers.

After successful testing in nine cities, Lyft has announced that it’s expanding its rider verification program across the whole US.

The program is intended to enhance safety for Lyft drivers. The verification system confirms a rider’s identity to ensure they are who they claim to be. Lyft accomplishes this by cross-checking riders’ personal information with third-party databases and verifying that they are using a legal name and phone number.

Lyft Rider Verification Program | Source: Lyft 
Lyft Rider Verification Program | Source: Lyft

If Lyft determines that a rider is not using their legal name on the platform, they are prompted to enter their legal name to verify their profile. Riders can also upload official government identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, to confirm their identity. Once verified, a verification badge will appear next to the rider’s name, helping drivers recognize that the rider has been authenticated by Lyft. One of Lyft’s top competitors, Uber, introduced a similar verification program in the US earlier this year in September.

The company has also introduced additional features focused on drivers. One is a new navigation tool that, according to Lyft, will alert drivers in advance if they’re picking up or dropping off riders in high-traffic areas. This navigation feature will also reportedly send alerts to drivers if their routes pass through areas with heavy traffic. Additionally, drivers will have the option to submit feedback about incidents such as accidents or road closures while using the Lyft app, which will help other drivers stay informed.

Lastly, Lyft is piloting a Restroom Finder service to help drivers locate convenient and better places to take breaks between rides.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris33 mins
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing1 hourTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes3 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas5 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez6 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen8 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN