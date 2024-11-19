Lyft Rider Verification is Now Available Across the US

After successful testing in nine cities, Lyft has announced that it’s expanding its rider verification program across the whole US.
The program is intended to enhance safety for Lyft drivers. The verification system confirms a rider’s identity to ensure they are who they claim to be. Lyft accomplishes this by cross-checking riders’ personal information with third-party databases and verifying that they are using a legal name and phone number.
If Lyft determines that a rider is not using their legal name on the platform, they are prompted to enter their legal name to verify their profile. Riders can also upload official government identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, to confirm their identity. Once verified, a verification badge will appear next to the rider’s name, helping drivers recognize that the rider has been authenticated by Lyft. One of Lyft’s top competitors, Uber, introduced a similar verification program in the US earlier this year in September.
The company has also introduced additional features focused on drivers. One is a new navigation tool that, according to Lyft, will alert drivers in advance if they’re picking up or dropping off riders in high-traffic areas. This navigation feature will also reportedly send alerts to drivers if their routes pass through areas with heavy traffic. Additionally, drivers will have the option to submit feedback about incidents such as accidents or road closures while using the Lyft app, which will help other drivers stay informed.
Lastly, Lyft is piloting a Restroom Finder service to help drivers locate convenient and better places to take breaks between rides.