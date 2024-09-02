Mac Mini M4 To Drop USB-A Ports for a Sleeker Look

Key Takeaways

  • The Mac Mini M4 is reportedly retiring its USB-A ports in favor of USB-C.
  • The M4 Pro Mac Mini will pack a total of five USB-C ports.
  • We’re expecting to see the upcoming tiny desktop PC announced this fall.

Apple’s Mac Mini M4 will debut later this year and feature USB-C ports instead of USB-A, a new M4 chip, and a significantly smaller design.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Mac Mini M4 will have USB-A ports out and USB-C in.

The newest Mac Mini lineup will reportedly retire USB-A ports, replacing them with USB-C ports.

Two versions will likely be available, with the M4 Pro-powered version packing five USB-C ports – two on the front for greater accessibility and three on the back.

Other than this, the Mini is expected to retain its HDMI port, Ethernet port, and headphone jack.

Apple has decided to keep an internal power supply, so there’s no need to experiment with external power bricks.

The Mac Mini M4 will be one of Apple’s first devices to use the M4 chip, currently only available in the iPad Pro (2024). Apple is expected to expand the M4 chip to the upcoming Mac Mini, iMac, and Macbook Pro by the end of this year.

Apple’s Mac Mini M4 Gets Design Overhaul

The Mac Mini M4’s design is also getting a major overhaul. Its first redesign in a decade likely means we’ll see a significantly smaller exterior.

We don’t know yet exactly how Apple plans to shave down the design of its already ultra-tiny desktop. According to MacRumors, it will reportedly be around the same size as the Apple TV and is expected to be a little taller than the current Mac Mini.

According to Gurman, units are about to start shipping from overseas suppliers.

We expect Apple to announce the Mac Mini M4 alongside upgraded MacBook Pro and iMac models sometime around October to November of this year.

The retirement of the USB-A ports is good news for those who rely on USB-C accessories, but not so great news for anyone currently using wireless accessories with a USB-A dongle—though, of course, adapters are available.

