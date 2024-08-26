Mario & Luigi: Brothership: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Mario and Luigi: Brothership is the new adventure title focusing on the most famous brothers in video game history. In this piece, we look at the Mario and Luigi: Brothership release date, and cover everything you need to know about the title alongside it.
So not only can you get fully up to date on the latest info on the new Mario Brothers outing, but you’ll know where to get it, and what to expect when you can jump into the game itself. Let’s Mario jump into it.
-
-
- Show Full Guide
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Release Date
Confirmed for November 7, 2024
The Mario and Luigi: Brothership release date is Thursday, November 7, 2024, so it will arrive three weeks after another new Mario-titled game: the party-focused Super Mario Party Jamboree. That’s good news for Mario fans, with a double-dose of the Nintendo’s top IP in the run-up to the holiday season.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership will be the title for those preferring a classic single-player Mario adventure outing, though: Nintendo promised gamers quests through islands that move from tropical rainforests to cities, and the meeting of new and old Mario friends alike, be that Connie the Snoutlet or classic associates Peach and Bowser.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Pre-orders
Pre-orders Available Now Through Nintendo or Big-box Retailers
If you want to secure the game ahead of time, Mario and Luigi: Brothership pre-order options are available. Pre-orders can be purchased from Nintendo’s online store and at retailers including Gamestop and Target. However, at the time of publishing, no pre-orders for the title are available with Best Buy or Amazon US.
At this point, it does not appear that Mario and Luigi: Brothership pre-order bonuses are available, whether through Nintendo directly or with the listed retailers. This is strange, considering that the Nintendo Store features included extras for those buying The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Super Mario Party Jamboree early get extras. However, this may change closer to release.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Platforms
Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Consoles
The sole Mario and Luigi: Brothership platform is the Nintendo Switch. That’s because, like the vast majority of Mario games, it is exclusive to the Japanese gaming giant’s hardware. Nintendo states that the game will be playable in all three Switch modes, though, so there is some flexibility for Switch owners even though other platforms will not see the game.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Price
Retail for $60 Physically & Digitally
Nintendo has set the Mario and Luigi: Brothership price at $60 for both physical and digital versions of the title from Nintendo directly. This is the standard MSRP across retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Trailer
Announcement Trailer Reveals Gameplay & Release Date
The Mario and Luigi: Brothership trailer offers a tantalizing look at the new title’s story and Brothership gameplay elements. The announcement trailer was released on June 18, 2024, and is delivered in the light-hearted brightly-colored style associated with the Mario World.
Seemingly activated by an unfortunate Luigis’ run-in with some bees – and Mario’s helping his brother out – we see a portal engulf the brothers, taking them to parts unknown. Once in ‘Concordia’, the adventure begins for Mario and Luigi to return home.
The trailer showcases examples of key Mario and Luigi: Brothership gameplay elements. There are classic platformer, skill-and-timing-based elements that progress the story. These are joined by minigame, fighting, and boss battle sequences. We see some of the new friends in the game, too. Magic, discovery, and adventure are as key as ever, and Mario fans should have a lot of fun.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership Developer
Nintendo Yet to Reveal Who is Developing Brothership
Nintendo hasn’t stated who the Mario and Luigi: Brothership developer is, only to state during the game reveal in June 2024 that “some of the original developers” from the Mario and Luigi franchise are involved with the game.
This unusual situation came about when AlphaDream — the 2000-founded creator of the Mario and Luigi series — filed for bankruptcy in January 2020. Fans should be reassured, though, that the new title looks very much like a classic Maria and Luigi adventure.
Mario and Luigi: Brothership News
Game Has Been Announced With Confirmed Release Date
Nintendo won’t confirm the developers behind Mario and Luigi: Brothership. However, the title is on course for its scheduled release and is available for pre-order at the usual key retailers. Based on its reveal trailer, it looks every bit to be a fun and somewhat classic addition to the Mario Brothers series when it arrives in November.
What is Mario and Luigi: Brothership?
The Next Mainline Installment in the Mario RPG Saga
Mario and Luigi: Brothership is a new title for the Nintendo Switch console, classed by Nintendo as ‘Action, Adventure, RPG’, and with an excellent titular play on words. It sees the Mario brothers take to the seas on a part-ship, part-island named Shipshape, allowing the duo to explore the world of Concordia, where undoubtedly fun adventures await.
As is usually the case with Mario-title games, it’s a family-friendly affair, with a PEGI rating of 7 (suitable for ages 7 and over), and will be playable on the Switch in TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, and Handheld Mode.
The Bottom Line
Mario and Luigi: Brothership looks to be a return to form for the previously dormant RPG spin-off series. Its last official entry was nearly 10 years ago with a 3DS exclusive in Paper Jam Bros that received a lukewarm reception. With the added power of the Nintendo Switch, this is the franchise’s big time to shine on a home console for the first time in its 21-year history.