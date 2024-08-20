Marshall Launches Two New Portable Speakers

Key Takeaways

  • Marshall introduces Emberton III and Willen II speakers with 360° sound and long battery life.
  • Both models feature IP67 ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use.
  • The launch includes collaborations with artists Suki, Kelvin Krash, and Bohan Phoenix.

Marshall has introduced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, the Emberton III and Willen II. 

These speakers deliver 360° sound, long battery life, and strong protection against dust and water. They are designed for both daily use and outdoor activities since they combine durability with portability. 

Emberton III: Main Features

 

Emberton III | Source: Marshall
    • Battery Life: Offers more than 32 hours of playtime on a single charge.
    • Sound Technology: True Stereophonic sound surrounds the listener, with Dynamic Loudness adjusting tonal balance at different volumes.
    • Durability: Rated IP67, meaning it is dustproof and waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor use.
    • Design: Available in black and brass or cream, with a textured grille and gold Marshall logo. Features a control knob, power button, Bluetooth pairing button, and battery indicator on the top panel.
    • Microphone: Includes a built-in microphone providing clear audio for phone conversations.
    • Auracast™: This feature allows you to share music from one speaker to several others, creating a synchronized listening experience across multiple devices.
  • Technical Specifications:
    • Amplifiers: Two 38W Class D.
    • Maximum Sound Level: 90dB at 1 meter.
    • Drivers: Two 2in 10W full-range drivers and two passive radiators.
    • Weight: 670g (1.5 lbs).
    • Recharge Time: 2 hours via USB-C. 20 minutes of charging provides up to 6 hours of playtime. 
  • Pre-Order: Available for pre-order at $169.99, with global sales starting on August 26.

Willen II: Main Features

Willen II | Source: Marshall
    • Battery Life: Provides more than 17 hours of playtime.
    • Sound Quality: Improved drivers offer better sound across all frequencies, with a focus on bass.
    • Durability: Also rated IP67 for dust and water protection.
    • Design: Slightly larger than the previous model, improving bass and sound performance. Includes a rubber strap for versatile placement and is available in black and brass or cream.
    • Microphone: Includes a built-in microphone providing clear audio for phone conversations.
    • Auracast™: This feature allows you to share music from one speaker to several others, creating a synchronized listening experience across multiple devices.
  • Technical Specifications:
    • Amplifier: One 38W Class D.
    • Maximum Sound Level: 88dB at 1 meter.
    • Driver: 1in 10W full-range driver with two passive radiators.
    • Weight: 360g (0.79 lbs).
    • Recharge Time: 2.5 hours via USB-C. A quick 20-minute charge gives you 5.5 hours of playtime.
  • Pre-Order: Available for pre-order at $119.99, with global sales starting on August 26.

Collaboration With Musicians

To complement the launch, Marshall partnered with three artists – Suki, Kelvin Krash, and Bohan Phoenix. Each artist represents a different aspect of independent music creation, sharing their personal journeys and experiences through this collaboration.

Suki is an artist who works in both music and fashion. She embraces the DIY spirit of bedroom pop. Kelvin Krash is a London producer who went from wanting to be a filmmaker to producing tracks for top artists like A$AP Rocky, now also producing his own music. Bohan Pheonix, a Chinese-born, US-based rapper, explores identity and belonging through his bilingual lyrics in English and Mandarin.

