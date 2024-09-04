Masters of Albion: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Peter Molyneux is a name that many gamers know, and the Masters of Albion game is his latest brainchild. Known for games such as Theme Park, Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, and the Fable series, Gamescom 2024 revealed a new title when Molyneux appeared at Opening Night Live.
His UK-based 22cans development studio is working on a new ‘god game’ that has plenty of heritage to draw on. Here, we’ll tell you what we know about the expected Masters of Albion release date, cover officially released info, and discuss any news we can find.
Masters of Albion Expected Release Date
Masters of Albion’s release date isn’t known at the time of writing, but considering it appears to be early in development, speculation places its release window as 2025. It is reportedly self-funded by Molyneux, so to expect the game within the closing months of 2024 seems too short of a time window.
While the trailer shown at Gamescom 2024 was only a teaser trailer, there was no suggestion of a release date. It ended with a notice that the title could be wishlisted on Steam, and its Steam page simply states “coming soon”. According to an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, the game will have an early access or open beta period, which we could see next year ahead of a finalized Version 1.0 product.
How soon is soon? We don’t know. There’s been little to note about the game until 2024’s Gamescom, and 22cans’ previous releases don’t offer any obvious hints about a release date. The studio’s Godus game is not one to look at, remaining in seemingly perpetual early access, while The Trail: Frontier Challenge – which it worked on alongside Kongregate Inc. – had a November release.
The only reference to a Masters of Albion release date we can find is on the CD key site “Instant-Gaming”. There, Masters of Albion is listed with a release date of “2024”. But there’s no reason to consider that correct. And it would seem far too soon to see the game. Considering how close we are to the end of 2024, with this game seemingly so early in development, we are expecting a release window of 2025.
Masters of Albion promises you’ll be able to “build anything” – including settlements. Source: Steam
Masters of Albion Pre-orders
As with the release date, there’s no information about Masters of Albion pre-orders at this point. The only information made public right now is in the Gamescom trailer. The trailer gives limited clues to progress in the game’s development, and it may be that pre-orders are part of a launch plan.
For now, you can only wishlist the game on Steam. However, doing that will allow you to get updates from Steam about the title. For example, you’ll know when the title moves to pre-order when it does. Peter Molyneux has famously announced games in early stages that haven’t materialized until years after, but we are anticipating Masters of Albion pre-orders to go live in 2025 – should the game be eyeing up a release window for next year.
Masters of Albion Price
Any discussion of Masters of Albion’s price is as speculative as any about its release date and pre-order information. Assuming that the title will have pre-order options, there may be some pricing levels to consider, but we’ll only get the initial pricing when the release date and/or pre-orders are announced.
The cost will also depend upon whether Masters of Albion is released as a ‘premium’ title, which may demand a higher cost. As soon as we know we’ll keep you updated right here. It’s difficult to gauge, considering 22cans has only really developed mobile titles, which have a far cheaper barrier to entry than what’s expected on PC.
The only game 22cans has for sale on PC right now is The Trail: Frontier Challenge which is a spin-off of one of its mobile games available for $10.99. The Masters of Albion price is likely to fall in line with current market values of early access god games and the best city building games, which usually retail between $30 and $40, but this is purely speculation on our part.
Masters of Albion Platforms
Masters of Albion’s platforms seem to be PC and console. Peter Molyneux suggested on stage at Gamescom that the game was only for those – to quote him: “After messing around on mobile, what the hell was I doing? I decided that I needed to come home to PC and console.” However, no additional detail was given, and no platforms were offered in the trailer either.
We can take from Molyneux’s quote that mobile gaming is not the chosen path for Masters of Albion. As we’ve seen the Fable series available for Xbox, that could be the ‘console’ side of things. Whether Masters of Albion’s platforms would include both Xbox and PlayStation and extend to older systems is not known. For now, it seems only PC players can be confident of getting access to any release.
Masters of Albion Trailers
The only Masters of Albion trailer we have is from Gamescom 2024. Oddly, developer 22cans has its own YouTube channel, but no trailer for the game, Gamescom, or otherwise is listed on it.
However, in the small Gamescom trailer, Molyneux’s voice introduces the title: “We’re a team of 20 people dedicated to making something new, unique, and different.” Masters of Albion looks mostly like top-down, isometric world management sims, and it has more than a passing nod to games like Dungeon Keeper and Black & White in terms of being a ‘god game’.
With the title set in the “familiar, vast world of Albion”, but seemingly not the Albion of Fable, the trailer introduces us via in-game footage to a modest settlement called Oakridge. Immediately we’re told that by day our job is to build the town up, gather resources, and earn money. This is fairly standard fare for every ‘builder’ or management game since the release of Theme Park. At night the town will be attacked by not other settlements, but monsters.
With that premise in place, we see the god-hand cursor on-screen and are told we can “design anything”. This includes the food people eat, the clothes they wear, the weapons they use, and the armor they fight with. It also looks like buildings can be customized by dragging and dropping elements. Therein lays the strategic part, although it’s not clear what the end goal is… perhaps just surviving another day and night?
The Masters of Albion trailer also shows the power of the god-hand: being able to help out and shift things and people around, or drop them to their doom from a great height. Molyneux has spoken of the title having humor “in spades”; this is the slightly darker side. At night, monsters attack, and a hero sets forth. A hero that you can possess yourself and that you can help to defend your settlement with god-like abilities. You can also customize their weapon and armor – a bread sword being a ‘humorous’ but ill-advised option.
And that’s what the trailer and Molyneux’s voiceover offer us, adding that Masters of Albion is an open-world god game full of combat, choices, mystery, and story.
Latest Masters of Albion News
Masters of Albion, the new ‘god-game’ from the Peter Molyneux-led 22cans development studio, is noted as “coming soon” on Steam. We don’t have a release date or even a release window, but a trailer showing in-game footage was introduced during Gamescom 2024’s Opening Night Live.
The game appears to be undemanding in terms of hardware and focuses on being a highly customizable god/management sim set in the world of Albion, although not actually in the world of Fable. Worth noting, Albion is an alternative name for England (or Great Britain) and was coined as early as the 4th Century.
Masters of Albion System Requirements
Although a fair amount is unknown about the title, surprisingly, we do have Masters of Albion’s system requirements. The game’s Steam page provides this information, and—as expected from the trailer—many older systems should be able to play the title.
|Component
|Minimum Settings
|Recommended Settings
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD FX-4350
|Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 460
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel Arc A580
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage
|10GB HDD
|10GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
What is Masters of Albion?
The new god game and life simulator from Peter Molyneux
Masters of Albion is an upcoming god-game developed by the Peter Molyneux-headed UK development studio, 22cans. Its only trailer suggests the focus is on customizability as you grow, build, and earn from settlements while attempting to keep them safe from monsters at night – this is through the efforts of heroes that you can possess and help.
While you can customize hero weapons and armor, there’s little suggestion as to any specific end-game content or quests. However, in an interview with IGN, Molyneux revealed that humor is important:
“So there’s a lot you can do with your hero, which is very funny. Some of it can be very cruel, some of it can be very kind. There’s a lot you can do with your [god] hand that can be kind and cruel. And I really love the detail that we can go into.”