‘Master of Disaster’ to Lead OpenAI Policy Amid Structural Shift

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI named Chris Lehane as VP of Global Policy to handle regulatory challenges.
  • Lehane is an ex-Airbnb policy chief and Clinton adviser.
  • His role is crucial for OpenAI as it addresses mounting regulatory pressures and AI-related risks.

Amidst growing regulatory pressures, OpenAI has named Chris Lehane, former chief of policy at Airbnb and past adviser to the Clinton White House, as its vice president of Global Policy.

According to the New York Times, Lehane, known for his role as Airbnb’s policy chief and his work as a lawyer and spokesman in the Clinton White House, where he earned the nickname “master of disaster,” will join OpenAI’s executive team. He will leverage his policy and crisis management expertise in his new role.

As OpenAI continues to develop advanced AI technologies, it faces mounting pressure from regulators, lawmakers, and global stakeholders to address potential risks. Concerns include the misuse of AI for spreading misinformation, conducting cyberattacks, or even posing existential threats. Lehane’s role will be crucial in navigating these complex challenges.

OpenAI is currently working on a new funding round that might value the company at more than $100 billion. Thrive Capital is leading the round and contributing around $1 billion. Additional investments may come from Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, which provide essential chips for AI development.

As part of these discussions, OpenAI is considering a restructuring to attract more investment. This potential shift involves moving from its original nonprofit model established in 2015 to one that may include greater investor input.

