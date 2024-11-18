Mastodon Also Saw a Boost from People Leaving X

Mastodon Also Saw a Boost from People Leaving X
  • Mastodon has gained tens of thousands of new users since October.
  • It’s likely connected to the growing backlash against Elon Musk’s X.
  • Nevertheless, Mastodon is well behind some competing X alternatives.

Like Bluesky and Threads, social media network Mastodon is seeing an influx of users disillusioned with Elon Musk’s X.

Mastodon’s monthly active users have grown to 894,000 people, with 90,000 new sign-ups versus October, according to founder Eugen Rochko. That includes a 47% jump in downloads of the iPhone and iPad app, plus a 17% boost in Android downloads. The current active user count is still below November 2022, when it topped the 1 million mark.

The service now has upwards of 7.6 million users in all, which is short of Bluesky’s 19.6 million, and the 275 million or more on Meta’s Threads. All of those numbers are dwarfed by X, which may have as many as 600 million monthly active users.

Both Bluesky and Threads have gained millions of new users following the 2024 US Presidential election on November 5th. Over the course of 2024, Musk became a devoted follower of President-Elect Donald Trump, and will co-chair a Department of Government Efficiency under the second Trump administration.

Even prior to the election, many X users were frustrated by Musk and the changes he’s made since he bought the service (formerly known as Twitter) back in October 2022. Aside from renaming it and changing its functionality, he began undoing some account and content bans, primarily for right-wing political figures like Trump. That led to a rise in complaints about hate speech, and the departure of advertisers worried about ads appearing next to offensive content. Musk has even sued some of those advertisers, claiming an illegal boycott.

Rochko says that the long-term goal of Mastodon is to take advantage of the fediverse, a concept meant to link all platforms built on the ActivityPub protocol, Threads among them. Bluesky already has a number of celebrities onboard, though, including Twitter staples like author Stephen King, comedian Patton Oswalt, and Watergate figure John Dean.

