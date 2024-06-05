Languagesx
Max Increases Prices for Ad-Free Plans: What Subscribers Need to Know

Max Increases Prices for Ad-Free Plans
Key Takeaways

  • Max, formerly HBO Max, has raised prices for its ad-free subscription plans, effective immediately for new subscribers and after July 4 for existing ones.
  • The standard ad-free plan is now $16.99 monthly, and the 4K ad-free plan is $20.99 monthly, both increased by $1.
  • Max's price hike aligns with industry trends to offset rising content production costs, while the ad-supported plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month.

Streaming giant Max, formerly known as HBO Max, has announced increased prices for its ad-free subscription plans.

The new pricing is effective immediately for new subscribers. The existing subscribers will experience the change after July 4 or from their next billing cycle.

New Max Prices

The standard ad-free plan now costs $16.99 monthly, a $1 increase from the previous $15.99 price tag. The 4K ad-free plan, dubbed the “Ultimate” tier, has also seen a $1 hike, rising to $20.99 monthly from $19.99.

Annual subscribers will face the increased rates upon renewal, with the yearly rates adjusted to $169.99 for the standard ad-free plan (up from $149.99) and $209.99 for the 4K ad-free plan (an increase of $10 from the previous $199.99 rate).

The new pricing structure positions Max’s 4K ad-free plan slightly lower than Netflix’s Premium tier, which currently costs $22.99 monthly. However, as streaming services continue to raise prices, the overall cost of accessing multiple platforms may become increasingly burdensome for viewers.

Streamings Raise Prices: What’s Behind the Move?

While Max has not explicitly stated the reason behind the price adjustment, industry analysts suggest that streaming platforms seek to offset rising content production costs and generate higher revenues to meet financial targets.

Max’s decision to raise prices aligns with a broader industry trend. Major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Apple TV+ have implemented similar price hikes over the past year. Even music streaming giant Spotify recently increased its subscription costs for US premium users for the second year in a row.

Max’s ad-supported plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually despite the price increase.

In an effort to offer a comprehensive streaming experience, Max’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced plans to partner with Disney to launch a new streaming bundle later this summer, combining Max, Disney+, and Hulu.

While pricing details are yet to be disclosed, such bundles could save costs for consumers seeking access to a wide range of content from various platforms.

