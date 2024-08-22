mcafee-introduces-new-ai-tool-to-detect-deepfakes

McAfee has taken a big step to help users stay safe online by introducing a new solution to spot fake videos made with AI.
This tool, AI Deepfake Detector, is the first of its kind and is now available on select Lenovo AI-powered computers.
Roma Majumder, a senior vice president at McAfee, said the company is dedicated to using AI for good. She explained that this new tool empowers individuals to protect themselves against “digital deception.”
“Imagine not having to worry anymore if that video you saw of a politician saying something outrageous is real, or if that investment advice from Warren Buffet is legit,” Majumder explained. “With the McAfee Deepfake Detector, you get the answers within seconds.”
Deepfakes are AI-generated videos created to depict events or actions that never happened. These videos are often created using a machine learning technique called “generative adversarial network,” or GAN, by combining different images to create new but fictional footage to deceive and mislead.
According to a new study, there’s been a 303% rise in deepfakes, which is a cause for concern for businesses and political entities.
This uptick is particularly disconcerting as the US approaches a critical election cycle, where deepfakes can be leveraged to manipulate public opinion and deceive voters, potentially undermining the democratic process.
The AI Deepfake Detector uses advanced AI technology that was trained on nearly 200,000 video samples to figure out if a video has been tampered with.
To help users learn more about deepfakes and other AI scams, McAfee has also started an online resource called the Smart AI Hub. This website will offer tips and information to help you spot fake content and stay safe online.
In the cryptocurrency world, deepfakes have become a prevalent tool for scammers. Fraudulent schemes often involve fake videos of well-known personalities promoting non-existent investment opportunities or giveaway schemes.
For example, deepfake videos have been used to promote an Elon Musk crypto giveaway scam, tricking unsuspecting users into transferring funds to scammers.
Expanding the Fight Against Deepfakes
McAfee isn’t the only company trying to tackle the problem of deepfakes. Social media platforms like TikTok already have tools in place to detect AI-generated.
TikTok has implemented an ‘AI generated’ label for videos that appear to have been generated by AI which cannot be removed/hidden, creators must also label AI content themselves. TikTok has warned that creators are at risk of being banned should they fail to do so.
We need this… pic.twitter.com/aHdZlN6Y52
— Kristine Kolodziejski || MVP || #PrinCSS (@kristinekk94) March 3, 2024
In June, crypto exchange Bitget partnered with Sumsub to improve the security of its users through an AI-powered verification process.
At GM Vietnam, our COO Vugar @usithetalk discussed Bitget's partnership with Sumsub, a top KYC verification provider, to elevate our AI-powered verification process.
Together, we're working to safeguard #Bitget's 25 million users worldwide from deepfake scams with unmatched… pic.twitter.com/WC1Ih11Pg4
— Bitget (@bitgetglobal) June 8, 2024
By combining powerful AI technology with a commitment to user privacy, McAfee is helping to ensure that people can trust what they see online.
With the launch of the Smart AI Hub, the company is also trying to give users the knowledge they need to stay safe in an increasingly AI-driven world.