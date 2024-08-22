McDonald’s Instagram Hack Leads to $700,000 Solana Crypto Scam

  • McDonald's official Instagram was hacked on August 21, promoting a fake 'Grimace' token.
  • Scammers stole over $700,000 in Solana via a rug pull scheme.
  • The fake token's market cap briefly surged to $25 million before collapsing.

On August 21, cryptocurrency scammers successfully hacked the official McDonald’s Instagram account.

They used the brand’s social media account to promote and subsequently rug pull a memecoin called “Grimace,” named after the fast-food chain’s purple mascot. 

The scam resulted in losses exceeding $700,000 for unsuspecting investors.

The hackers leveraged McDonald’s massive Instagram following of 5.1 million to push their fraudulent token. They made a series of posts describing the sham memecoin as a “McDonald’s experiment on Solana,” lending an air of legitimacy to the scam.

According to blockchain analytics service Bubblemaps, the scammers’ strategy was methodical. 

The thieves initially used Solana memecoin deployer pump.fun to acquire and control 75% of the total circulating supply of the Grimace token before distributing these tokens among approximately 100 different wallets to hide their ownership.

Despite numerous red flags, the official McDonald’s account promotion and the appeal of quick profits led to significant trading activity. 

Within 24 hours, the Grimace token saw a trading volume of about $26 million. In 30 minutes, its market capitalization went from a few thousand dollars to an astonishing $25 million, as evidenced by DexScreener.

