Meet the First Electric Backhoe: 8 Hours of Run Time with Zero Emissions

The Case 580EV has an 80kW electric drive motor powered by a 400-volt, 71kWh lithium-ion battery, which can provide up to eight hours of run time, depending on the application.
The battery platform’s thermal management system features cooling circuits that help regulate temperatures when the vehicle is used in hot or cold weather conditions. With zero emissions and lower noise, it’s ideal for city center work or overnight construction projects.
The 580EV should feel familiar to 580SN operators. Though the 97 hp combustion engine is absent, it features the same digging specs, breakout forces, and dimensional loading. There’s also ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost, and electro-hydraulic controls for improved precision and ease of use.
Two independent electric motors for the PowerDrive transmission and hydraulic pumps that feed the loader, backhoe, and steering system result in reduced energy consumption and improved loading performance.
Electrification provides instantaneous torque response and peak torque at any RPM, so operators don’t need to wait for a diesel engine to ramp up to meet load demands.
Advantages of Fully Electric Machinery Include Higher ROI
Case says the performance and power of its fully electric vehicles meet or exceed those of their diesel counterparts, and they offer a number of advantages ICE machines don’t.
According to Electrek, a larger ROI could lead companies to electrification. Case says that without an internal combustion engine to service, companies could save up to 90% in service cost and service downtime, factors which should be considered when calculating ownership cost.
Product management lead for Case North America, Brad Stemper, said that the practical innovations of the purpose-built EV would “positively change the mindset for teams considering EV equipment.”
Case’s Third All-Electric Machine
This is the third all-electric machine to land in Case’s lineup, which will include five machines by the end of the year. Case has already launched its SL22EV small articulated loader and CX15EV electric mini excavator, with the CX25EV 2.5-metric-ton mini excavator and CL36EV 3.6-metric-ton compact wheel loader featuring a 23kWh lithium-ion battery to follow soon.
With construction booming everywhere, Case isn’t alone in its shift towards electrification. Although still on the brink of wider adoption, electrification, and automation are becoming more common across the industry, with Caterpillar reportedly working on an electric variant of its 950 GC wheel loader.