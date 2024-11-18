Mercedes’ Upcoming CLA Model Is Vying To Be the Most Efficient EV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed more information about its upcoming CLA model, which will be based on an all-new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and arrive with the choice of a 1.5-liter petrol engine or two battery electric powertrains.
The latest model, which Mercedes claims introduces drive technology derived from the record-breaking VISION EQXX, which traveled 747 miles from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, UK on a single charge, is aiming to be one of the most efficient passenger cars when it goes on sale next year.
It will offer maximum mileage whether optioned with the small-but-potent 1.5-liter petrol engine (itself mated to a 27bhp electric motor for maximum efficiency) or one of two battery electric models.
In pure electric guise, the EV is equipped with an 800V electrical system as standard, which will allow for higher charging speeds (up to 320kW), while also featuring the latest Electric Drive Unit.
Dubbed EDU 2.0, the compact unit is aiming for a class-leading battery-to-wheel efficiency of 93% on long journeys and an overall efficiency rating of 5.2 miles per kWh. That’s marginally better than the 2025 Lucid Air Pure, which claims a figure of five miles per kWh.
Offered with either an 85kWh battery or a smaller 58kWh unit, the largest packs will be capable of propelling the CLA for around 466-miles on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz says the use of silicon oxide anodes allows for greater energy density, which it says makes it “the one-liter car of the electric age” in reference to its efficient energy utilization.
The previously mentioned compact EDU 2.0 drive unit will send 268bhp to the rear wheels of most models, although 4Matic all-wheel-drive versions will use a second 107bhp motor on the front axle for improved performance and grip.
Further adding to the ethos of maximum efficiency, Mercedes engineers have taken inspiration from the VISION EQXX by fitting the upcoming CLA with an air-to-air heat pump, which is able to capture excess heat from the motor, battery, and ambient air to heat the cabin, rather than rely on an energy-sapping HVAC system to do all of the heavy lifting in colder climates.
According to Inside EVs, the upcoming CLA will be among the first electric vehicles to come fitted with both CCS charging ports and the Tesla Supercharger-friendly NACS in one stacked arrangement on the right-hand side of the car.
This will allow North American customers to take advantage of the Tesla Supercharger network, which boasts the largest fast-charging network in the US, with over 50,000 stations capable of delivering up to 250kW.
There is currently no word on pricing or an official release date for Mercedes’ upcoming CLA, although the German marque has previously stated that it wants the CLA to be an “entry level” car, rather than a premium offering.