meta-and-spotify-collaborate-on-real-time-music-sharing-feature-for-instagram

Meta and Spotify are reportedly collaborating on a new feature that will allow Instagram users to share their real-time Spotify listening activity.
This integration aims to enhance social music sharing by automatically displaying the current song a user listens to on Spotify as a note on Instagram.
The upcoming “Share from Spotify” feature was uncovered by developer and app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, known for discovering unreleased features in popular apps.
According to Paluzzi’s findings, the feature will enable users to link their Instagram accounts with Spotify.
#Instagram is working on a feature that allows you to continuously share what you're listening to on #Spotify through notes 👀 pic.twitter.com/T07n9ZFcSX
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 27, 2024
Once connected, Spotify will automatically generate a new Instagram note showcasing the current song. These music-sharing notes will be visible to other users when they open the direct message (DM) tab or visit a user’s profile.
The feature is designed to allow continuous sharing of a user’s listening activity, with the option to stop sharing at any time.
This new integration shares similarities to features found on other platforms. For instance, Discord allows users to connect their Spotify accounts, share their current listening activity with friends, and even invite others to join their listening sessions if they have Spotify Premium.
The concept may also evoke nostalgia for those who remember similar functionality from the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) and Microsoft Network (MSN) messaging era.
Like MSN did back in the day… Innovation… pic.twitter.com/CIcu2j3e3f
— 6ummy (@6ummy) August 27, 2024
If the rumored feature is implemented, it is expected to expand upon Instagram’s existing music-sharing capabilities.
In 2022, Instagram introduced Notes, allowing users to update their status or share quick messages above their inboxes.
Last year, Instagram added the option to share 30-second song clips in Notes, and more recently, the platform introduced a feature that enabled users to add songs directly to their profiles.
Potential Impact and User Expression
The proposed Spotify integration would provide users with new ways to express themselves through music on Instagram.
It aligns with Instagram’s recent focus on incorporating music-related features into its platform, potentially enhancing user engagement and social interaction through shared musical experiences. However, it’s important to note that companies like Meta and Spotify frequently test new ideas that may not always reach public release.
Meta has a history of experimenting with and sometimes discontinuing features, as evidenced by the recent termination of Flipside on Instagram, which allowed users to have a second account within their primary one.
After being recently tested in some countries, #Instagram's "Flipside" will soon be going away 👀
ℹ️ Flipside stories and posts will be saved to your archive pic.twitter.com/VxDuAXiVqP
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 16, 2024
Nevertheless, the collaboration between Spotify and Meta extends beyond feature development. Both companies recently aligned in their stance against EU AI regulations when Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, expressed concerns about Europe’s open-source AI rules.
They suggested that complex regulations could hinder innovation and cause the continent to fall behind in AI development.