meta-pulls-plug-on-ar-development-studio

Meta announced yesterday that it will be shutting down its augmented reality (AR) development platform, Meta Spark, effective January 14, 2025.
Following this date, AR effects developed by external brands and creators will no longer be available on Meta’s suite of apps. However, AR effects created and owned by Meta itself will continue to function on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.
Meta Spark, which began life as Facebook’s Spark AR in 2017, has been a key tool for developers creating AR effects and filters for Facebook and Instagram. These interactive experiences have become a familiar feature for users across Meta’s social media ecosystem.
In a company blog post, Meta cited a comprehensive evaluation process, stating that this shift would enable the company to concentrate on products they believe will best address future consumer and business needs.
This development comes just weeks before Meta’s Connect event, scheduled for September 25-26. Industry observers speculate that the company may use this event to unveil new AR-related initiatives, including Meta’s next low-cost VR headset, Quest 3S.
While Meta did not specify which areas or products would receive increased focus as a result of the Meta Studio shutdown, there are several reasons to believe the company has shifted its focus on AI-related offerings to keep pace with the sweeping changes happening in the AI sector.
In July, Meta-owned Instagram confirmed it would roll out its AI Studio for creators in the US, which will be powered by Llama 3.1. While the company has not explicitly linked these events, the timing has fueled speculation about Meta’s evolving priorities in AI.
As the platform’s closure approaches, the long-term impact on AR content creation and user experiences across Meta’s platforms remains to be seen, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for AR technology within the Meta ecosystem.