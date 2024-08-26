Meta Quest 3S: New Budget VR Headset Expected to Launch Soon

Meta’s upcoming Quest 3S VR headset, rumored to cost between $299 and $399, could be a more budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro.
Meta canceled plans for its premium mixed reality headset, which would have competed with Apple’s Vision Pro.
However, the Facebook parent is reportedly close to launching a more affordable version of its Quest virtual reality headset. This new device, Meta Quest 3S, aims to make virtual reality technology more accessible to a wider audience.
While details of Meta’s Quest 3S and accompanying hardware and software are still under wraps, Mark Gurman tweeted recently that Meta’s upcoming hardware plans include not only the Quest 3S but also prototypes for Orion AR glasses and new Ray-Ban smart glasses in various colors and styles, along with enhanced AI features. The Quest 3S is expected to use the same advanced Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset found in the Quest 3, but it will be housed in a bulkier frame similar to that of the Quest 2.
Meta’s Connect hardware plan: a cheaper Quest 3S, Orion AR glasses prototype preview and RayBan smart glasses in new colors and styles + new AI features https://t.co/cNKjr2tUmA
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 25, 2024
Recent leaks also show that the device has appeared in listings for compatible apps on the Meta Store, suggesting that a launch announcement could occur during the upcoming Meta Connect event, scheduled for September 25th-26th, 2024.
What Will the Meta Quest 3S Price Be?
There are rumors that Meta will price the Quest 3S between $299 and $399, which is lower than the Quest 3, which costs $499. It is also far cheaper than Apple’s Vision Pro, which retails at $3,499.
Meta’s decision to ditch its premium mixed reality headset plans for a more affordable one could be fueled by concerns over the high costs of developing a competitive product in the premium segment. Instead, Meta appears to be focusing on expanding its offerings in the more budget-friendly VR market, which could yield greater returns in terms of user adoption and market share.
Considering that Apple has only sold fewer than 500,000 pieces of its Vision Pro since it was launched in the US last February, in contrast to Apple’s estimated 1 million sales, it makes sense to assume that high-end VR devices may not yet have a large consumer base. Meta could experience a hard time selling the premium Meta Quest.