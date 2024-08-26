Meta Quest 3S: New Budget VR Headset Expected to Launch Soon

Why Trust Techopedia
meta-quest-3s-new-budget-vr-headset-expected-to-launch-soon
Key Takeaways

  • Meta is about to launch a cheaper Quest VR headset, the Quest 3S.
  • The Quest 3S will have a bulkier frame and the same advanced chipset as the Quest 3.
  • Rumors suggest the Quest 3S will be priced between $299 and $399.

Meta’s upcoming Quest 3S VR headset, rumored to cost between $299 and $399, could be a more budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Meta canceled plans for its premium mixed reality headset, which would have competed with Apple’s Vision Pro.

However, the Facebook parent is reportedly close to launching a more affordable version of its Quest virtual reality headset. This new device, Meta Quest 3S, aims to make virtual reality technology more accessible to a wider audience. 

While details of Meta’s Quest 3S and accompanying hardware and software are still under wraps, Mark Gurman tweeted recently that Meta’s upcoming hardware plans include not only the Quest 3S but also prototypes for Orion AR glasses and new Ray-Ban smart glasses in various colors and styles, along with enhanced AI features. The Quest 3S is expected to use the same advanced Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset found in the Quest 3, but it will be housed in a bulkier frame similar to that of the Quest 2.

Recent leaks also show that the device has appeared in listings for compatible apps on the Meta Store, suggesting that a launch announcement could occur during the upcoming Meta Connect event, scheduled for September 25th-26th, 2024.

What Will the Meta Quest 3S Price Be?

There are rumors that Meta will price the Quest 3S between $299 and $399, which is lower than the Quest 3, which costs $499. It is also far cheaper than Apple’s Vision Pro, which retails at $3,499.

Meta’s decision to ditch its premium mixed reality headset plans for a more affordable one could be fueled by concerns over the high costs of developing a competitive product in the premium segment. Instead, Meta appears to be focusing on expanding its offerings in the more budget-friendly VR market, which could yield greater returns in terms of user adoption and market share.

Considering that Apple has only sold fewer than 500,000 pieces of its Vision Pro since it was launched in the US last February, in contrast to Apple’s estimated 1 million sales, it makes sense to assume that high-end VR devices may not yet have a large consumer base. Meta could experience a hard time selling the premium Meta Quest. 

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

Crypto Autumn: Will Bitcoin Fail to Move Past 70K Again in 2024?

Iliana Mavrou2 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How an ‘Artificial Intelligence Death Calculator’ Makes Its Predictions

Tim Keary2 hours
dummy_img
Big Tech

Can Internet Search Survive Google Antitrust Ruling?

Franklin Okeke4 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Muskaan Saxena22 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Jack Ma’s Net Worth in 2024?

Nicole Willing24 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

Can Blockchain Money Laundering Be Stopped?

Ray Fernandez1 daySenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN