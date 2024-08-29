Meta Quest 3S: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs & Price

A budget version of Meta’s Virtual Reality (VR) headset — the Meta Quest 3S — is on its way, and early specs have been leaked.
While Meta‘s next product moves are always shrouded in secrecy, leaked renders reveal the Facebook parent is working on a cheaper Meta Quest 3 version.
From what we know so far, the upcoming Meta Quest 3S will likely see a drop in the screen resolution and with a bulkier fresnel lens. It is expected to feature the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as the Meta Quest 3 but will likely cut costs by stripping away several other features.
So, what exactly can we expect from this budget-friendly VR headset? Here is everything we know, including the rumored specs and design to the expected release date and pricing.
What is Meta Quest 3S?
Next-gen Budget-priced VR Headset from Meta
The Meta Quest 3S is a rumored VR headset from Meta, expected to be a more affordable alternative to the Meta Quest 3 or even the Apple Vision Pro.
The VR headset is tipped to boast the same chipset as the Quest 3 but won’t be as visually crisp as the Meta Quest 3 or the Apple Vision Pro. Its form is rumored to be similar to that of Meta Quest 2 — but a little bulkier.
When Will Meta Quest 3S Come Out?
However, looking into Meta’s previous releases, it appears its launch period is fairly predictable. Meta usually rolls out new products after the Meta Connect event. Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro were unveiled at previous events in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
This year’s Meta Connect is scheduled for September 25 to 26, which is when we expect the unveiling of Quest 3S. Recent leaks showing Meta Quest 3S in listings for compatible apps on the Meta Store echo our guess, suggesting that a launch announcement could be imminent.
If that’s not enough of a sign, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted this August that the Meta Quest 3S will likely be accompanied by other Meta products, including prototypes for Orion AR glasses and new Ray-Ban smart glasses in various colors and styles, along with enhanced artificial intelligence features.
Meta Quest 3S Design and Specifications
In the post, Luna suggested that Meta Quest 3S is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 System on Chip (SoC), the same chip powering the Quest 3 VR. The VR headset is also expected to have Other Quest 3 specs, like two tracking ring-less controllers and the same two 4MP RGB passthrough cameras.
The Quest 3S is also reported to have some downgrades to mimic the Quest 2 design, and this includes a screen resolution of 1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye at 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate instead of the Quest 3’s 2,064 × 2,208 pixels.
The Meta Quest 3S fresnel lens system may also be bulkier, instead of the Quest 3’s slimmer pancake lenses. The Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) adjustments will likely return to the Quest 2’s 3-position set-up.
We might also see Meta Quest 3 VR headset software features such as Automated Space Setup, Inside-Out Body Tracking, and Multimodal Tracking in the upcoming Quest 3S.
Meta Quest 3S Price
If this speculation plays out, the Quest 3S launch price will be between $299 and $399. Bear in mind it could be cheaper, if Meta makes a serious play for mainstream acceptance.
Meta Quest 3 vs. Meta Quest 3S: How VR Headsets Compare
The upcoming Meta Quest 3S is expected to be a budget-friendly VR headset, with a chipset similar to Quest 3 but with few downgrades. Here is a summary of how they may compare:
|Specifications
|Meta Quest 3
|Meta Quest 3S (Rumored)
|System on Chip
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
|Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
|Screen Resolution
|4K+ Infinite Display (2,064 × 2,208 pixels per eye)
|1,832 x 1,920 pixels per eye at 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate
|Lenses
|Slimmer Pancake lens
|Bulkier Fresnel lens
|Passthrough
|4MP RGB passthrough cameras
|4MP RGB passthrough cameras
|Inter-Pupillary Distance (IPD) Adjustments
|53-75 mm
|3 position set up between 56 and 70 mm
|Starting Price
|$499
|Estimated between $299 and $399
The Bottom Line
Meta’s plan for a more affordable Virtual Reality headset will likely increase its market share in the VR industry. Apple may have settled for the premium VR headset market with its Vision Pro, which retails at an unprecedented price ($3,499), but Meta may be targeting a wider consumer market.
Despite being more budget-friendly, VR Meta Quest 3S is expected to carry on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip in the Quest 3. While we expect a few design changes and downgrades, the new headset is still tipped to present a good VR experience and be more powerful than the Quest 2.