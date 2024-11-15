Microsoft Added to Elon Musk’s Amended Antitrust Case Against OpenAI

Elon Musk has amended his lawsuit against OpenAI to add Microsoft and others as defendants, alleging anti-competitive conduct.
Musk is not letting up on his legal battle with OpenAI. After withdrawing his initial lawsuit in July where he accused OpenAI of abandoning its non-profit mission, Musk came back swinging in August with a revived lawsuit. Now, in a fresh turn of events, he’s expanded the list of defendants in an amended complaint.
As reported by TechCrunch, the refiled suit now names Microsoft, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and former OpenAI board member Dee Templeton, who briefly served as a Microsoft VP. It alleges they were all complicit in what Musk’s lawyers describe as OpenAI’s “de facto merger” with Microsoft that allowed it to unfairly benefit from the tech giant’s resources and expertise.
According to the 107-page filing, this cozy relationship has directly harmed Musk’s own AI venture, xAI, by giving OpenAI preferential treatment for accessing Microsoft’s computing power on much better terms. It claims xAI has been put at a disadvantage by “an inability to obtain compute from Microsoft on terms anywhere near as favorable as OpenAI receives.”
The complaint also takes aim at the alleged conflicts of interest from Hoffman having seats on both companies’ boards while being a partner at VC firm Greylock, which invested in another potential OpenAI rival later acquired by Microsoft.
Newly added as a plaintiff is Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink brain-computer interface company and the mother of three of his children. The filing says Zilis, who stepped down from OpenAI’s board last year, has standing as an “injured employee” who raised internal concerns about OpenAI’s business dealings that went unheeded.
The amended complaint maintains Musk’s core allegation that OpenAI strayed from its founding non-profit principles that he helped shape, instead choosing to “actively try to eliminate competitors” like xAI by discouraging investors from funding them.
It also resurrects a claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once proposed the company launch its own cryptocurrency before adopting its current “capped-profit” structure that Musk opposed.