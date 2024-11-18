Microsoft Confirms Development of Xbox Handheld Console Prototypes

  • Microsoft is developing prototypes for an Xbox handheld console to compete in the portable gaming market.
  • Xbox CEO Phil Spencer emphasized a focus on locally playable games, steering away from a cloud-based approach.
  • With strong competitors like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, Microsoft aims to innovate rather than replicate.

Microsoft has confirmed the development of an Xbox handheld console prototype, signaling its intent to enter the competitive portable gaming market. 

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared the news, stating that the company is studying the handheld gaming landscape and evaluating how best to bring a unique vision to the space. 

Spencer clarified that while a Microsoft handheld is part of its long-term plans, gamers should not expect its release before 2026.

Microsoft’s Xbox Vision Takes Shape Amid Competition in the Handheld Market

To complement these efforts, Microsoft is enhancing its Xbox app to ensure seamless gameplay across existing handheld devices. 

According to Spencer, the company’s goal is to make Xbox games accessible “anywhere,” reflecting their new marketing mantra that modern technology can be an Xbox.

The handheld gaming market is already crowded with well-established competitors. 

Nintendo’s dominance with the Switch and Sony’s legacy with the PSP and PS Vita have shaped the market.

Similarly, newer entrants like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally provide powerful, Windows-based alternatives for Xbox Game Pass users.

However, these third-party devices come with limitations, particularly in optimizing the Xbox app for consistent performance. 

Spencer acknowledged this, hinting that a dedicated Xbox handheld could address such issues while offering a streamlined and reliable gaming experience.

Unlike cloud-based solutions, Microsoft is leaning towards locally playable games for its handheld, a move aimed at delivering high-quality gameplay without dependence on internet connectivity.

A New Era for Xbox Hardware?

Microsoft’s potential entry into handheld gaming comes when the company faces criticism for a perceived stagnation in its hardware offerings.

While the Xbox Series X/S has underperformed against rivals like Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s pivot to handheld gaming could rejuvenate its position in the industry.

Steam Deck has gained significant traction among PC gamers compared to its competitors, offering optimized titles in a portable format. 

Similarly, Nintendo’s Switch continues to dominate with its hybrid design and exclusive games

Microsoft, by contrast, has historically focused on non-portable consoles and PC gaming, leaving a gap in its portfolio.

Spencer expressed confidence in Microsoft’s ability to innovate in this space.

“Longer term, I love us building devices,” he said, noting that lessons learned from the current handheld market would guide the company’s approach.

