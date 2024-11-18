Microsoft Confirms Development of Xbox Handheld Console Prototypes

Microsoft has confirmed the development of an Xbox handheld console prototype, signaling its intent to enter the competitive portable gaming market.
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer shared the news, stating that the company is studying the handheld gaming landscape and evaluating how best to bring a unique vision to the space.
Spencer clarified that while a Microsoft handheld is part of its long-term plans, gamers should not expect its release before 2026.
Microsoft’s Xbox Vision Takes Shape Amid Competition in the Handheld Market
To complement these efforts, Microsoft is enhancing its Xbox app to ensure seamless gameplay across existing handheld devices.
Phil Spencer has confirmed that an Xbox handheld is in development. Rumor has it that he has profusely apologized to Sony for not making one earlier, thus depriving the PS Vita of its rightful Microsoft exclusives.#Xbox #Microsoft pic.twitter.com/57UiMjV5Sn
According to Spencer, the company’s goal is to make Xbox games accessible “anywhere,” reflecting their new marketing mantra that modern technology can be an Xbox.
The handheld gaming market is already crowded with well-established competitors.
Nintendo’s dominance with the Switch and Sony’s legacy with the PSP and PS Vita have shaped the market.
Similarly, newer entrants like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally provide powerful, Windows-based alternatives for Xbox Game Pass users.
However, these third-party devices come with limitations, particularly in optimizing the Xbox app for consistent performance.
Spencer acknowledged this, hinting that a dedicated Xbox handheld could address such issues while offering a streamlined and reliable gaming experience.
Unlike cloud-based solutions, Microsoft is leaning towards locally playable games for its handheld, a move aimed at delivering high-quality gameplay without dependence on internet connectivity.
A New Era for Xbox Hardware?
Microsoft’s potential entry into handheld gaming comes when the company faces criticism for a perceived stagnation in its hardware offerings.
While the Xbox Series X/S has underperformed against rivals like Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s pivot to handheld gaming could rejuvenate its position in the industry.
Steam Deck has gained significant traction among PC gamers compared to its competitors, offering optimized titles in a portable format.
Similarly, Nintendo’s Switch continues to dominate with its hybrid design and exclusive games.
Microsoft, by contrast, has historically focused on non-portable consoles and PC gaming, leaving a gap in its portfolio.
CEO Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer:
"We’re not in the business of out consoling Sony or Nintendo, there isn’t really a great solution or win for us and I know that will upset a ton of people but it’s just truth of the matter is that when you’re 3rd place in the console… pic.twitter.com/rywBEeBp4W
Spencer expressed confidence in Microsoft’s ability to innovate in this space.
“Longer term, I love us building devices,” he said, noting that lessons learned from the current handheld market would guide the company’s approach.