Microsoft Confirms the End of Control Panel in Favor of Settings App

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft will soon remove the Control Panel from Windows.
  • The Control Panel will be replaced by the Settings app.
  • All Control Panel settings will be migrated to the Settings app before removal.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will soon kill the Control Panel in favor of the Settings app.  

Microsoft has aggressively moved Control Panel settings to the Settings app. It was a no-brainer that this was happening, as Microsoft wanted to eliminate the Control Panel. However, Microsoft just now officially confirmed this. 

The Windows Configuration Tool page’s Control Panel section states:

“The Control Panel is being deprecated in favor of the Settings app, which offers a modern and streamlined experience.”

However, the exact date after which Microsoft will stop supporting the Control Panel is still not mentioned.

The Control Panel was first introduced in Windows in 1985, and since then, it has been used to manage important Windows settings. However, with the launch of Windows 8 in 2012, rumors began circulating that Microsoft was planning to replace the Control Panel with PC settings. In 2015, Brandon LeBlanc, a senior Microsoft official, confirmed that the Settings app would eventually supersede the Control Panel. 

Despite this, the Control Panel continued to coexist with the Settings app in Windows. But now, with Microsoft’s official statement, it’s almost certain that the Control Panel’s days are numbered. 

Microsoft also clarified why the Control Panel still coexists with the Settings app. Certain settings can only be adjusted in the Control Panel and need to be migrated to the Settings app. Additionally, the Control Panel exists for compatibility reasons. Until the company finds a way to address this, you’ll continue to see the Control Panel on your Windows PC.

