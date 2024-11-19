Microsoft Elite Gamepad Drops to $229: Save $71 Today on Black Friday

Microsoft Elite Gamepad Drops to $229: Save $71 Today on Black Friday
Key Takeaways

  • The Microsoft Elite Gamepad is currently $229 at Amazon, down 24% from its usual cost of $300.
  • This premium controller is customizable with three memory profiles.
  • Featuring adjustable tension and hair trigger locks, this controller facilitates personalization and can boost gaming performance.

Gamers who spend most of their time on Microsoft platforms are lucky this Black Friday, as this Elite Gamepad is currently part of substantial savings at Amazon.

The lines between console and PC gaming are blurring more and more as technology continues to advance. Thanks to innovations like Game Pass, Microsoft is making the majority of its titles playable across both PC and Xbox.

Buy Microsoft Elite Gamepad

For Xbox veterans and PC gaming specialists, the Microsoft Elite Gamepad is a stylish, innovative controller that can help you master even the most challenging titles in Microsoft’s ever-expanding lineup.

Right now, the Microsoft Elite Gamepad can be found at Amazon for 24% off in a limited-time deal. While the site usually prices this controller at a full $300, the current early Black Friday discount drops that cost down to $229.

Microsoft Elite Gamepad

For its premium price point, the Microsoft Elite Gamepad offers several advanced features to set it apart from the standard line of Xbox and PC-compatible controllers.

Adjustable-tension thumbsticks help personalize your gaming experience. Long-term Xbox players can shift between the familiar feel of the Series X/S, the 360, and a comfortable middle ground.

The wrap-around rubberized grip will keep you locked into long multiplayer matches, and shorter hair-trigger locks will boost your performance by allowing for faster inputs.

With multiple customizable profiles available, the Microsoft Elite Gamepad can fully suit your gaming preferences. It is available at Amazon for a limited-time discount right here.

