Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Developer Acknowledges a Rocky Launch

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Developer Acknowledges a Rocky Launch
Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is experiencing server issues at launch, leading to excessively long load times and missing content.
  • Developer Asobo and Microsoft have attributed the problems to overwhelming player numbers.
  • Gamers were reassured that the team is working to iron out these problems.

While the hype for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 had been building and building prior to release, developer Adobo has acknowledged that it misjudged player demand and suffered a rough launch as its servers struggled to keep up.

A recently released video by Asobo’s CEO Sebastian Wloch and Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann has revealed that the game’s launch struggles are down to a lack of preparedness for the game’s surging popularity.

Significant issues on the server side are simply down to the sheer amount of players trying to access the game. As Neumann admits: “We knew the excitement was high for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but frankly we completely underestimated how high and it really has overwhelmed our infrastructure.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is an extensive modern take on the series, featuring recreated real-world environments of impressive scale.

Despite this early positive buzz, players contending with numerous technical issues at launch have made their displeasure known, leading to the game’s Steam reviews tanking to ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ status overall. Many players have been unable to access the game at all due to absurdly long load times, and those that have made it through have often spotted missing content.

While frustrations among fans are high, Neumann signed off the video with an apology and a promise to work out the server issues: “The team is on it, and we will keep going.”

