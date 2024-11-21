Microsoft is Using Full-Screen Prompts to Push Windows 11 PC Upgrades

  • Microsoft is prompting people with full-screen warnings to upgrade their PCs.
  • This is the latest in its push to encourage people to switch to Windows 11.
  • Windows 10 will reach end-of-life in October 2025.

Microsoft is now nudging Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 by purchasing a new PC. 

Microsoft is testing new ways to encourage people who still use Windows 10 to upgrade to Windows 11. As it looks to get more people to adopt AI features under the “Copilot” umbrella, Microsoft’s latest pursuit includes telling them to buy new PCs before support for Windows 10 ends next year. 

In its recent approach, Microsoft is seen displaying full-screen advisories to Windows 10 users, asking them “level up” with new Copilot+ PCs. Although prompts to upgrade to Windows 11 have been persistent and recurring, Microsoft’s push for new PCs is relatively uncommon. Techopedia reached out to Microsoft for a comment, but has yet to receive a response. 

 

 

The full-screen prompt also includes a reminder about support for Windows 10 dropping on October 14, 2025, when Microsoft will stop sending any updates. 

This isn’t the first attempt from Microsoft, suggesting users to buy new PCs on the pretext of upgrading to the new operating system. Last month, Microsoft updated its support pages, warning people that the best way to stay protected against viruses was to upgrade to Windows 11 or upgrade to new PCs if your older hardware does not support Windows 11. 

Since Windows 11 has strict CPU requirements and essentially limits ones sold before 2018, upgrading to a new PC feels like a natural way forward. However, even three years after its launch, only about two-thirds of the total Windows users have actually upgraded to or bought a machine that runs Windows 11. 

 

 

Microsoft’s attempts at pursuing users to upgrade to Windows 11 aren’t new either. For months, it has been showing full-screen warnings to users, asking them to upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft has reportedly been pushing these prompts out of the blue, unapologetically interrupting people’s workflow. 

