Microsoft Made an In-Game Web Browser That Knows What You’re Playing

Microsoft has released a preview version of Edge Game Assist, a web browser that’s meant to run on top of what you’re playing.
The new software not only stays in the Game Bar overlay, but is “game-aware” and can offer guides or tips for active games. You also get fast access through the sidebar to common services like Discord, Spotify, and Twitch.
Game Assist is “optimized” for PC games, Microsoft says, but can still use your data from the regular Edge browser. You won’t have to sign in to all your accounts again, or lose your web history.
The preview is available now if you have Windows 11 and Edge Beta 132. It’s initially focused on English speakers and currently optimized for a relatively small selection of games, although they include major titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Roblox. A few games under Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard, such as Diablo IV and Minecraft, also work with Edge Game Assist. The basic functionality works with “any game,” Microsoft says.
There are some warnings. If you normally use a different version of Edge, you’ll have to set Beta 132 as your default browser until Game Assist is available in ordinary Edge releases. It’s also currently tuned for conventional mouse-and-keyboard gameplay, so you’ll have to wait if you’re using a gamepad or a handheld like the ROG Ally X.
The move could help Microsoft persuade more people to use Edge instead of quickly downloading a rival browser like Chrome. It’s also foil to Opera GX, the best-known gaming-oriented browser. Depending on your needs, you might consider switching.
There are different focuses, however. Edge Game Assist is designed to work on top of a game, and is pared back as a result. Opera GX can run alongside a game thanks to features like resource limiters, but it’s more of a conventional browser that you might keep in the background.