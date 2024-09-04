Microsoft Offers a Surface Pro 11 With 5G, But Only for Business

Key Takeaways

  • The Surface Pro 11 with 5G for Business will be available for pre-order starting September 26th.
  • The consumer 5G version is expected later this fall.
  • The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 7 will also debut this month with NFC and 5G.

Microsoft is launching a Surface Pro 11 with 5G for business users on September 26th, The Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 10 will also be available, with 5G on the Pro.

Microsoft is set to release several new devices for business customers later this month. The Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 11 with 5G, and Surface Laptop 7 will be available for purchase. The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, which were first introduced to consumers in June as part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC series, are now being made available to corporate clients.

Surface Pro 11 with 5G for Business 

The business edition Surface Pro 11 adds both optional 5G and an NFC reader for passwordless authentication. It otherwise matches the consumer version in hardware, and is available with Snapdragon X Plus or Elite chips, up to 32GB of RAM, a maximum 1TB of storage, and an optional OLED display.

The Surface Pro 11 with 5G for Business will be available for pre-order starting September 10th for Wi-Fi models and September 26th for 5G models, with a consumer 5G version launching later this fall. The cellular access could potentially be vital for traveling workers who can’t rely on Wi-Fi to stay online.

Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 10, and Surface Keyboard

The Surface Laptop 7 for Business, available from September 10th, comes in familiar 13.8” and 15” display sizes with the same choices of Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite processors, up to 32GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of storage.

The Surface Pro 10 5G, launching on September 26th, includes Intel’s last-generation Core Ultra processors, a 33% brighter anti-reflective LCD display, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It can be configured with Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, up to 64GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This model also includes an NFC reader and supports both laptop and tablet modes with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced the Intel-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, initially available only to business clients. The Surface Pro 10 includes Intel’s Core Ultra processors, a dedicated Copilot button, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for optimized AI tasks in Windows 11, potentially offering significant upgrades in connectivity, display quality, and battery life.

Starting October 3rd, the new Surface Keyboard will be available with a full-size design and a Copilot key for quick access to AI features as well as Windows 11 tools like Call Mute and Snip & Sketch. Designed for in-office use, it’s aimed at users with multiple monitors or those who simply prefer a larger keyboard.

Microsoft has also announced a September 16th event, “Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2,” where CEO Satya Nadella and AI VP Jared Spataro will introduce new AI features for Microsoft 365. The update is expected to include enhancements to Copilot Pro and possibly a rebranding as Microsoft seeks to strengthen its position in the AI market.

