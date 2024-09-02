microsoft-reveals-recall-uninstall-option-is-a-bug

Microsoft currently has no plans to provide users with the option to uninstall the Recall feature from Windows.
Recently, Microsoft released an optional update, KB5041865, for the latest 24H2 version of Windows 11, which mentioned the Recall feature under the “Turn Windows features on or off” section of the Control Panel. This led to speculation that Microsoft might allow users to uninstall Recall from their computers.
However, Windows Senior Product Manager Brandon LeBlanc confirmed in a statement to The Verge that the bug appeared as an option, but this would be fixed in an upcoming update.
Microsoft’s decision to offer the option to uninstall Recall seemed suspicious from the start, as the Recall option wasn’t appearing for everyone in the “Turn Windows features on or off” section of the Control Panel, nor was it part of any Windows Canary release.
There’s a possibility that Microsoft may need to eventually provide the option to uninstall the Recall feature in EU versions of Windows to comply with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company is already offering an option to uninstall Microsoft from Windows exclusively in European Economic Area (EEA) countries.
That said, Microsoft is all set to make the Recall feature available to the Windows Insider Program in October this year and will likely start rolling it out to Copilot+ PCs early next year.