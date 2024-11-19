Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC Now $899: $300 Black Friday Steal

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC has been slashed by $300. Interested users in the US can grab this deal via Best Buy before it runs out.
The laptop is now available at $899.99 compared to its earlier price of $1,199.99.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC is a versatile 2-in-1 device that combines a laptop’s functionality with a tablet’s portability. This model has a 13-inch LCD PixelSense™ Display boasting a resolution of 2880 x 1920, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals suitable for both productivity and entertainment.
Under the hood, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor, complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB SSD. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for applications and files. The device operates on Windows 11 Home, providing access to Microsoft’s latest features and updates.
The Surface Pro Copilot+ includes a 10-megapixel rear-facing camera capable of capturing high-resolution images and videos for photography and video conferencing. The device weighs approximately 31.52 ounces, making it lightweight and easy to carry.
Preloaded software includes Windows 11 Home, Microsoft 365 Apps, and a 30-day trial for Microsoft 365 Family. It also features the Microsoft Defender app for added security and the Xbox app, which supports a 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and offers access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Connectivity options encompass Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections. The device has two USB-C ports supporting data transfer, charging, and DisplayPort functionality. Additionally, it includes the Surface Connect port for charging and docking purposes.
The Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is designed to deliver a seamless blend of performance, portability, and versatility, catering to a wide range of user needs.