Microsoft Will Show the Future of Copilot at a September 16th Event

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft will show the 'next phase' of Copilot on September 16th.
  • The event could add numerous AI features to Microsoft 365.
  • It might also improve Copilot Pro for home users.

Microsoft has announced a September 16th event where it will reveal what’s coming next for its Copilot AI and Microsoft 365.

The “Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2” livestream will start on LinkedIn at 11AM Eastern and include both CEO Satya Nadella as well as AI at Work VP Jared Spataro. The company promises to show the “next phase” of Copilot for the workplace. You’ll need to RSVP in advance.

While there are few official details, The Verge claims Microsoft will add a raft of AI features to Microsoft 365. It might also upgrade Copilot Pro, the $20 monthly service for everyday users.

There’s also a possibility that the firm will rename “Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365” to a simpler “Microsoft 365 Copilot.” It may get more complex in some respects, though — you could see “Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word,” for instance.

There’s a race to bring more generative AI to the workplace. Microsoft was quick to embrace the technology for the corporate world, including for security, but it now faces stiff competition from Google as the rival builds more Gemini features into Workspace. Anthropic, meanwhile, has teamed up with its major backer Amazon to help developers build generative AI apps with Bedrock.

This won’t necessarily represent a major leap forward for AI at Microsoft. It will, however, show that the company is determined to keep pace and spread Copilot to more features and services.

