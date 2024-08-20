Microsoft’s Unified Teams App is Now Available

Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft Teams app that brings both the personal and professional versions under one roof.
If you’re an avid Microsoft Teams user who uses it for both personal and professional life, you’re probably familiar with the inconvenience of having two separate Teams apps – Microsoft Teams (free) and Microsoft Teams (work or school). The company is solving this problem by combining both apps into one. The new app will be called the Unified Teams app.
How to Use the Unified Microsoft Teams App
The Unified Microsoft Teams app still uses separate windows for work and personal accounts, but you no longer need two separate apps. If you want to add a new account, you click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app. You can also switch between personal and work accounts by clicking the profile icon and then selecting the desired account. Teams will then open a separate window for that specific account’s workspace.
You will also get to choose your preferred account when joining a Teams meeting. You can even join a meeting without signing in to your account.
Microsoft has started rolling out the Unified Microsoft Teams app. You only need to open the Teams app installed on your device, and it will automatically update with the new unified experience. If you don’t get the update, you can download it manually.
Microsoft started testing the Unified Microsoft Teams app earlier this year with Windows Insiders. The app is now available for everyone on Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS.