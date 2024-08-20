Microsoft’s Unified Teams App is Now Available

Why Trust Techopedia
microsofts-unified-teams-app-is-now-available
Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft has released its promised Unified Teams app.
  • It combines the personal and work Teams apps into one.
  • The update is available for everyone on Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS.

Microsoft has released a new update for the Microsoft Teams app that brings both the personal and professional versions under one roof. 

If you’re an avid Microsoft Teams user who uses it for both personal and professional life, you’re probably familiar with the inconvenience of having two separate Teams apps – Microsoft Teams (free) and Microsoft Teams (work or school). The company is solving this problem by combining both apps into one. The new app will be called the Unified Teams app.

How to Use the Unified Microsoft Teams App

The Unified Microsoft Teams app still uses separate windows for work and personal accounts, but you no longer need two separate apps. If you want to add a new account, you click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app. You can also switch between personal and work accounts by clicking the profile icon and then selecting the desired account. Teams will then open a separate window for that specific account’s workspace.

You will also get to choose your preferred account when joining a Teams meeting. You can even join a meeting without signing in to your account. 

Microsoft has started rolling out the Unified Microsoft Teams app. You only need to open the Teams app installed on your device, and it will automatically update with the new unified experience. If you don’t get the update, you can download it manually

Microsoft started testing the Unified Microsoft Teams app earlier this year with Windows Insiders. The app is now available for everyone on Windows 11, Windows 10, and macOS.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self14 hours
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda18 hours
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes20 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes2 daysSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are AI Hallucinations Still a Problem in 2024?

Tim Keary2 daysTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN