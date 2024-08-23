Midjourney’s Website Allows You to Create AI Images Without Discord Hassle

Midjourney has launched its website, allowing users to generate AI images directly online with a free trial. No Discord account is needed to get started.
On August 22, Midjourney’s CEO, David Holz, announced via Discord that anyone can now visit the website and start generating images.
After logging in, users will find a sidebar on the left that organizes various sections and tasks. The “Explore” section lets you browse images created by other users, while the “Create” section offers a short, informative video on how to get started with Midjourney. This video is also available on X:
The Midjourney web experience is now open to everyone. We're also temporarily turning on free trials to let you check it out. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/rcmP0UD8PV
— Midjourney (@midjourney) August 21, 2024
New users can sign up with a Google or Discord account, simplifying access to the platform without creating a new one. However, if you want to keep a history of the images you’ve created on Discord, you should still sign in with your Discord account on the website.
When logging in, you can also merge your Discord and Google accounts under the ‘account’ tab for future flexibility. Otherwise, signing in with a Google account is easier. This update means new users are no longer required to create a Discord account just to use the Midjourney website.
Once signed up, users can generate images by typing text prompts into a field at the top of the page. The platform will then create four images based on the input. After the free trial, users must subscribe to continue generating images, with subscription plans starting at $10 per month or $96 annually.
What Was the Process for Creating Images Using Midjourney Previously?
In the past, Midjourney users had to rely on Discord to create and tweak AI-generated images, a process that often required extensive experimentation with text prompts—a method that could be both cumbersome and frustrating. To appeal to users who were less enthusiastic about using Discord, Midjourney launched a dedicated website late last year.
Initially, the website was restricted to users who had generated at least 10,000 images on Discord since the company’s launch in July 2022, leaving many potential users out. The recent update has lifted this requirement, making the image generator available to everyone. This change is part of Midjourney’s transition from Discord to a more efficient and user-friendly web experience.
The news about removing the Discord requirement for AI image generation comes shortly after the company’s mid-August release of its unified web editor. While the website was initially easier to use than Discord, its tools were still scattered. The new web editor streamlines these tools into a more efficient layout, simplifying tasks like resizing, adding elements, and editing.