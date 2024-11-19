Minecraft Theme Parks to be Built in the US and UK

Minecraft Theme Parks to be Built in the US and UK
  • Merlin Entertainments will partner with Microsoft to build multiple Minecraft parks worldwide.
  • The partnership includes Merlin investing $110m across the first two proposed locations.
  • Based on early renders, the Minecraft park attractions will stick closely to the game’s established visual style.

Minecraft’s global gaming dominance is set to expand into multiple theme parks, overseen by the company that put Legoland, Madam Tussauds, and Alton Towers on the map.

While early trailers for A Minecraft Movie may be getting reservations from some players, it appears that Mojang’s expansion into new forms of Minecraft experiences won’t stop at the theater.

Merlin Entertainments is a British entertainment company with plenty of experience in the theme park field — it has both the popular classic theme park Alton Towers and the brand-expanding success Legoland in its portfolio — and will bring the Minecraft parks to life.

Existing Merlin locations will play host to the Minecraft parks, beginning in 2026 and 2027, with further global expansion planned for the long term. Minecraft-themed rides, accommodation, retail, and food are  included in the plan.

With Europe’s biggest theme park company (it’s second only to Disney in the global market) signed on with an initial investment of $110 million, multiple Minecraft attractions could pay off given the game’s continued success.

Image Credit: Merlin Entertainments
Image Credit: Merlin Entertainments

As announced by Kayleen Walters, Microsoft’s Vice-President of Franchise Development for Gaming, Merlin’s expertise reportedly makes it the “perfect partner” for bringing Minecraft to the real world.

Based on early renders, the Minecraft parks will hew close to the game’s iconic aesthetic, with a blocky entry gateway, stalls featuring recognizable player characters, and more.

With Minecraft’s sometimes-monstrous characters inspiring as much fear as glee in the youngest fraction of its audience, it remains to be seen if the parks will go all-in with costumed staff, or if life-sized creepers would prove to be a step too far.

