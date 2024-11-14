Monster Hunter Goes Mobile with Outlanders: Here’s What’s Different

Monster Hunter Goes Mobile with Outlanders: Here’s What’s Different
Key Takeaways

  • Monster Hunter Outlanders will bring TiMi Studio Group’s mobile expertise to the franchise.
  • The game will vary from series norms with a fully connected open world and pre-set characters.
  • Returning Monster Hunter elements like companions, weapons, and fan-favorite monsters will still be present.

Following Monster Hunter Outlanders’ unexpected reveal, the game’s producers at Capcom and TiMi Studio Group have provided a deeper look at what sets this mobile entry apart from previous Monster Hunter titles.

Monster Hunter players gearing up for the early-2025 release of Wilds have been hit with a curveball, as a partnership between TiMi Studio Group and Capcom will produce a new open-world mobile title in the long-running franchise.

While Wilds is set to be another evolution for the increasingly realistic ecosystems pioneered in 2018’s Monster Hunter: World, Monster Hunter Outlanders will strive to recreate the core Monster Hunter experience for mobile devices while throwing in a few twists.

While the game’s producers hope that Outlanders will be a “first-time hunting experience” for many, enough features are being teased to make veteran hunters pay attention.

As with the series’ expansion into MMO territory with the Frontier games, Monster Hunter outlanders will feature a mix of returning and brand-new weaponry, giving experienced players both comforting familiarity and new gameplay styles to try out.

Additionally, while Monster Hunter has been moving in the direction of more connected biomes rather than discrete zones since World, Frontier’s varied environments are designed to weave together seamlessly.

Rather than designing custom hunters as per the series’ norm, players will step into the shoes of pre-set characters with individual styles and quirks. New NPC companions will also be available to help turn the tide in titanic clashes.

Finally, beyond the expected roster of new and returning foes, mutations and enraged modes promise to further shake players out of their hunting comfort zones.

Monster Hunter Outlanders has some real mobile-game talent behind it, as the team at TiMi has previously put together Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Unite.

These successful mobile expansions of popular franchises show TiMi has the chops to bring one of Capcom’s flagship franchises to smaller screens.

