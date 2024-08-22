Monster Hunter Wilds Finally Eliminates Gendered Armor for 2025 Release

Why Trust Techopedia
monster-hunter-wilds-finally-eliminates-gendered-armor-for-2025-release
Key Takeaways

  • Monster Hunter Wilds will eliminate gender-specific armor, allowing any character to wear any gear.
  • Game director Yuya Tokuda announced the change at Gamescom, with the update set for 2025.
  • The fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, with a Reddit post celebrating the change gaining 11,000 upvotes.

Capcom will eliminate gender-specific armor in the Monster Hunter series with the release of Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025, allowing all characters to wear any gear.

This update was announced at Gamescom by game director Yuya Tokuda. Tokuda confirmed that the upcoming title will eliminate the traditional male and female armor distinctions seen in over twenty previous games. He stated that Monster Hunter Wilds will feature non-gendered armor, enabling all characters to wear any equipment.

 

The news has been well-received by fans, with a Reddit post titled “We Defeated Gender” garnering 11,000 upvotes. One user commented, “We did it. Gender is no more. Or would our gender now be ‘Hunter’?”

Monster Hunter Wilds was announced in December 2023 as the next main installment. It is expected to be released in 2025, though no exact date has been set. 

Monster Hunter Wilds is an action RPG from Capcom, known for its engaging gameplay. Players can anticipate the series’ core elements: crafting, tracking, battling rare monsters, preparing delicious meals, and exploring a dynamic world with diverse environments and creatures. Since its 2004 debut, the monster-hunting franchise has continually expanded in popularity and scale.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Uncategorized

Can AI Rules Damage Freedom of Speech?

Tim Keary14 hours
dummy_img
Gaming

World of Warcraft: The War Within: Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Kegan Mooney14 hours
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

What is the Role of AI in the Newsroom? We Ask Hackernoon’s CEO

Tim Keary16 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Gaming

God of War Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Bilawal Bashir14 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Monitors

VA vs. IPS: Which Display Panel Is Best for Your Monitor & TV?

Alex McFarland17 hoursAI Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

Corn L2 Brings Bitcoin DeFi to Life With BTC Gas Fees

Mensholong Lepcha20 hoursCrypto Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN