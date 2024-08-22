monster-hunter-wilds-finally-eliminates-gendered-armor-for-2025-release

Capcom will eliminate gender-specific armor in the Monster Hunter series with the release of Monster Hunter Wilds in 2025, allowing all characters to wear any gear.
This update was announced at Gamescom by game director Yuya Tokuda. Tokuda confirmed that the upcoming title will eliminate the traditional male and female armor distinctions seen in over twenty previous games. He stated that Monster Hunter Wilds will feature non-gendered armor, enabling all characters to wear any equipment.
The news has been well-received by fans, with a Reddit post titled “We Defeated Gender” garnering 11,000 upvotes. One user commented, “We did it. Gender is no more. Or would our gender now be ‘Hunter’?”
Monster Hunter Wilds was announced in December 2023 as the next main installment. It is expected to be released in 2025, though no exact date has been set.
Monster Hunter Wilds is an action RPG from Capcom, known for its engaging gameplay. Players can anticipate the series’ core elements: crafting, tracking, battling rare monsters, preparing delicious meals, and exploring a dynamic world with diverse environments and creatures. Since its 2004 debut, the monster-hunting franchise has continually expanded in popularity and scale.