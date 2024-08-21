Monster Hunter Wilds: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Monster Hunter Wilds is an action RPG from beloved developer and publisher, Capcom. In it, players can expect the usual features expected from the series: crafting, hunting down the most unique of monsters, cooking delicious food, and an ever-changing world with unique environments and denizens that populate it.
The monster-hunting series has only grown in popularity and scope since its debut in 2004. What was first closed-off, small-ish areas where players could easily find and track down their monsters have since developed into massive, expansive worlds with their own ecosystems.
With Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom seems to have once more focused on giving players the choice and opportunity to define their relationship with the world and monsters they encounter.
Capcom’s action RPG is set to burst into the fray sometime soon. However, if you’re still unsure whether to jump in, we’ve got you covered in our guide to everything you need to know about the upcoming game, including the Monster Hunter Wilds release date, platforms, pre-orders, and more.
Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date
Expected Release Date: 2025
The Monster Hunter Wilds release date is sometime in 2025, but a specific date has yet to be confirmed. We’ll update you with the latest information as soon as Capcom announces a more concrete window or exact date.
Monster Hunter Wilds Pre-Orders
There are no Monster Hunter Wilds pre-orders available at this time, unfortunately. However, fans excited about the game can add it to their wishlist on Steam and PlayStation.
Previous Monster Hunter games have had Deluxe and Gold Editions, so once the game’s release date is revealed, Monster Hunter Wilds will likely have the same.
Monster Hunter Wilds Price
Estimated Price: Between $60 and $70
The Monster Hunter Wilds price has not been confirmed, but we can speculate just how much it will likely cost. Considering that it’s made by Capcom and is triple-A, it’s likely that the base price will be in the $59.99 to $69.99 range.
Monster Hunter Wilds Platforms
Confirmed for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5
Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PS5. And because hunting monsters is tough work and is better to do with a team, many consoles is a win — the vast number of players available to team up with you on crossplay is no joke.
While there have been Monster Hunter Wilds rumors of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, but that seems unlikely, considering the GPU and CPU of this game far surpass those of the original Switch.
We can only speculate that it is perhaps likely the game will end up on the Nintendo Switch 2, whenever that is announced.
Monster Hunter Wilds Trailers
Many Trailers for Gameplay & Other Mechanics
If you’re gnawing at the bone for Monster Hunter Wilds trailers, you’re in luck because there are multiple available for fans and newcomers to dissect.
First, the announcement trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds is just around three minutes long. It opens with the player character and their crew on their ship, just starting their expedition into the Forbidden Lands. We get a glimpse of the changing environment and weather dynamics, with sandstorms and the danger they pose, as well as how this weather (and the day and night cycle) affects the monsters that roam the land.
This trailer also marked the first time we saw the player character speak, and it seems that the Monster Hunter Wilds story will be much bolder this time around.
The second trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, The Hunter’s Journey, does much the same as the first with its big difference being that we follow a female hunter this time around.
The trailer also focuses on showing mount gameplay and combat, with the hunter and its mount dodging and weaving from enemy attacks. Weaponry like the blowgun, and how it can attack from afar and be used while riding a mount, conveyed the level of variety players can expect, even while riding.
Alongside several videos showing off the vast amount of Monster Hunter Wilds weapons, from the heavy bowgun to the insect glaive. Monster Hunter Wilds has an entire 13-minute video dedicated to weapon mechanics.
And yes, we’re curious to hear more about Monster Hunter Wilds’ Gemma as well.
Gemma, the Research Commission Smithy, will be in charge of all things armor and weapons! Gear up for frequent visits to her as you craft and improve your equipment throughout your journey. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/WTXydzRA4C
— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 2, 2024
From combos to customization, everything you need to know about which weapon works best against what monster, and everything in between, can be found in Monster Hunter Wilds ‘Weapons and Mechanics Overview.’
The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds shows off a new location and predator within the Forbidden Lands: The Scarlet Forest and Lala Barina.
The Scarlet Forest truly lives up to its name. Its foliage is a deep, crimson red, which allows predators like the tap-dancing, ballet-esque spider monster Lala Barina to hide in camouflage before they strike. Monster Hunter Worlds gameplay looks to be similar to its predecessors while evolving the formula thanks to being on the latest console generation and higher-end PCs.
Monster Hunter Wilds System Requirements
TBC by Capcom
Currently, there are no details about the Monster Hunter Wilds system requirements to share. We will update this page accordingly when Capcom shares news about the system requirements.
Latest Monster Hunter Wilds News
Gamescom 2024 News Showcases New Locations & Monsters
The latest Monster Hunter Wilds news focuses on the brand new location and monster trailer shown off at Gamescom 2024.
The trailer follows the player character and their merry band of monster hunters as they enter the Scarlet Forest region, a deep-red woodland with fascinating predatory and prey creatures.
This time around, the focus was entirely on the predator, the Lala Barina. A stupendously large spider monster with tufts of white on its back, as well as crimson petals to disguise itself, this creature uses a stinger from its butt to jab at players before dancing away with an elegance that you wouldn’t expect.
Alongside this new look at a terrifying monster, Monster Hunter Wilds also showed off the Windward Plains Apex Predator: the Rey Dau. A monstrous beast with the power to call lightning down upon the player and their allies, any who go up against this creature needs to watch their step.
Unfortunately, this new trailer didn’t come with an exact Monster Hunter Wilds release date. Even so, with a glimpse at unique monsters and locations, Monster Hunter fans have had an excellent Gamescom with a ton of new information and Monster Hunter details to dissect.
What is Monster Hunter Wilds?
Next Installment in Monster Hunter Franchise
Monster Hunter Wilds revolves around the player character, a professional monster hunter who protects the balance of the world’s ecosystem by hunting monsters and helping out the various Monster Hunter Wilds characters you meet.
In Monster Hunter Wilds, the location you explore is aptly titled The Forbidden Land, a place that has two faces. One is brimming with life, and its lands are lush and vibrant. The other is a harsh and unforgiving desert landscape, where resources are short, and survival of the fittest reigns supreme.
You won’t be alone in Monster Hunter Wilds, and not just because of the multiplayer aspect. Not only are there various NPCs and characters you can meet in villages and while out exploring, but you also have your very own Palico – a cat-like companion who can guide players. They can warn about dangers, point out important interactions and items, and even talk!
Though if you’ve more of a preference for cats that don’t speak actual dialogue, you are able to toggle between speech and plain old meows for your Palico. And if that doesn’t cut it for you, then you’ll always find a friend in the mount (which you can customize) that will be vital for exploration and charging into battle.
Strategic combat also makes a return with traps like the Claw Hook and the Slinger to manipulate monster behavior. Though there’s still plenty of mechanics and weapon crafting for those who just want to pick up a big sword (or a twin set of daggers) and whale on the latest monster that enters their line of sight. All in all, there will be plenty to do, and with Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay integration, plenty of folk to do it with.
The Bottom Line
Monster Hunter Wilds looks to be an evolution of fan-favorite entries such as Worlds and Rise. Thanks to its exclusivity to current-generation consoles and PC instead of limping on with the aging Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, there’s a clear step up in visual fidelity.
Base building, hunting, and survival mechanics seem to be a major priority here, even more so than at any other point in the series. It’s one to watch for the franchise-faithful and curious newcomers alike.