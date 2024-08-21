Motorola G45 5G Launches in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Motorola has launched its Moto G45 5G budget smartphone in India.
The smartphone packs 5G connectivity with support for 13 5G bands with VoNR and features a Vegan Leather Finish. It runs on a Snapdragon chipset with up to 8GB RAM and will be available in three Pantone-curated color variants.
Moto G45 5G: Specifications and Features
The Motorola G45 5G measures 162.7 x 74.64 x 8.0mm and weighs 183g. It has a 6.5in HD+ IPS LCD with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, and 580 Nits peak brightness (HBM). The screen features Gorilla Glass 3 for improved protection against scratches and has a punch-hole design.
Same Phone with Different Name
Moto G45 = Moto G34 🫠
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with 4GB/8GB RAM. It packs support for 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 14 and comes with IP52 certification. The Moto G45 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and packs support for 20W wired charging.
The device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Quad Pixel primary shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 16MP front-facing camera. The handset comes with a Dual Stereo Speakers setup along with support for Dolby Atmos.
Moto G45 5G: Price and Availability
The Moto G45 5G will be available in three color variants including Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta. Users can choose from two RAM variants: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128 GB. While the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 10,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 12,999. Motorola has also announced a Rs 1,000 instant discount for Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit card users, as well as for credit card EMI transactions. This offer is valid from August 28 to September 10.