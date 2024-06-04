Motorola’s 2024 Edge Has an iPhone-style Action Button

Motorola has unveiled the 2024 edition of its mid-range Edge smartphone for North America, and one of its highlights is a familiar shortcut key.
The new Edge has a “Quick Button” that, like the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro, can perform commonly used tasks. You can either launch an app or use a specific feature within an app. You could have it leap into your favorite camera or messaging app, for instance.
Motorola has also promised better low-light photography for the 2024 Edge model. It now includes a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera sensor and delivers automatic night photography that’s reportedly 15 times faster than before. You can also expect a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a macro shooter, and a 32MP front cam.
Performance is typical for the class with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and 8GB of RAM. You’ll get a larger 5,000mAh battery, than last year’s model, though, and the 68W wired fast charging (15W wireless) should help.
You’ll get a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. The chassis is IP68 dust- and water-resistant.
Motorola will ship the 2024 Edge on June 20th for $550 through Amazon, Best Buy, and its own website. T-Mobile, Verizon, and associated carriers will offer the phone soon afterward. A similar phone is already available in Europe as the Edge 50 Fusion.
This may be a good choice if you’re looking for an alternative to the biggest brands but still want a large screen and solid performance. However, it may face some fierce rivalries. The Google Pixel 8a has a smaller screen, but might outperform the Edge in CPU power and camera quality. Samsung’s Galaxy A55 might also be appealing if you prefer that company’s ecosystem.