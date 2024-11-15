NASA Partners with Microsoft on AI Chatbot to “Democratize” Earth Science Data

NASA and Microsoft have teamed up to develop an AI chatbot called Earth Copilot to provide easy access to insights from all the scientific data that NASA has collected about our planet.
Earth Copilot makes use of cloud computing technologies like Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, providing it access to large language models and natural language processing capabilities. It works by integrating these technologies into NASA’s existing data analytics platforms like VEDA. With them, the chatbot can comprehend and respond to inquiries about Earth science.
Users will be able to ask Earth Copilot questions such as “What was the impact of Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island?” or “How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect air quality in the United States?” The chatbot can then search through NASA’s databases, analyze the relevant information, and provide a clear summarized answer.
One of NASA’s key objectives with Earth Copilot is to “democratize” access to its Earth science data repositories. Of course, the agency’s data has always been publicly available, but making sense of it required specialized skills that limited its use for non-experts. That’s where Earth Copilot comes in, to act as an accessible interpreter.
Microsoft says that this new AI assistant could provide significant benefits to the scientific community. Researchers will be able to spend less time manually retrieving and processing data. Instead, they can quickly obtain insights and focus more effort on analysis, modeling, and driving new discoveries.
Climate scientists can rapidly gather historical data to study environmental trends over time. Agricultural experts can easily check soil moisture levels in certain regions to improve farm management practices.
For now, Earth Copilot remains in a testing phase with limited availability to NASA’s own scientists and researchers. They will evaluate the chatbot’s performance before deciding how to integrate it into NASA’s VEDA data analysis platform for wider access.
This news comes on the heels of Google unveiling an experimental AI chatbot called “Learn About” designed as a free and interactive educational companion for everyone.