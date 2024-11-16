Netflix Faces Outages During Tyson vs. Paul Boxing Match

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Netflix's live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight faced widespread outages, frustrating fans globally.
  • Over 85,000 reports of issues were logged on Downdetector, mainly in major U.S. cities.
  • Despite live streaming challenges, the bout attracted 75,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium and drew massive online attention.

The Netflix debut in live combat sports with the highly anticipated bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced significant disruptions early Saturday morning. Fans encountered buffering, freezing, and outright crashes, sparking widespread dissatisfaction. 

The event, which began at 10 p.m. ET, marked a milestone for Netflix’s live sports ambitions but highlighted technical challenges.

Technical Issues and Fan Reactions to the Outage

Downdetector.com recorded over 85,000 user complaints during the fight, with most issues reported in metropolitan areas like New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

The cause remains undetermined, though traffic spikes are a recurring issue for Netflix’s live streams.

Social media erupted, with #NetflixCrash trending on X.

Frustrated fans posted videos and tweets criticizing the platform. One user cautioned Netflix, warning of potential backlash during its upcoming live-streamed NFL games.

Others labeled the incident as one of the “biggest fails in TV/streaming history.”

Despite these setbacks, the 75,000-strong audience at Dallas’s AT&T Stadium witnessed the match without issues.

Netflix has yet to disclose the exact cause of the outage, though prior experiences with live event disruptions suggest surges in user traffic could be a factor.

The match, a unique pairing of social media influencer Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson, ended with Paul securing a unanimous decision victory after eight two-minute rounds.

Financially, Paul emerged as the bigger winner, reportedly earning $40 million—double Tyson’s estimated $20 million payout.

Paul’s substantial earnings reflect his massive online following, with 27 million Instagram followers, and his role as co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, which partnered with Netflix to organize the event.

Netflix’s Strategy and Challenges

This is not Netflix’s first experience with live-streaming issues. In April 2023, a similar outage disrupted a live episode of “Love is Blind.”

Despite these setbacks, Netflix remains committed to live events as a growth strategy, focusing on sports to boost engagement and ad revenues.

While Q3 showed gains in Netflix’s ad-supported tier, subscriber growth lagged behind the same quarter last year.

Upcoming events, including live-streamed NFL games, will test whether Netflix can overcome technical issues and restore audience trust.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter4 hours
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

5 Ways AI is Tackling the Loneliness Epidemic

Stuart Hughes3 daysTechnology Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN