Netflix Faces Outages During Tyson vs. Paul Boxing Match

The Netflix debut in live combat sports with the highly anticipated bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced significant disruptions early Saturday morning. Fans encountered buffering, freezing, and outright crashes, sparking widespread dissatisfaction.
The event, which began at 10 p.m. ET, marked a milestone for Netflix’s live sports ambitions but highlighted technical challenges.
Technical Issues and Fan Reactions to the Outage
Downdetector.com recorded over 85,000 user complaints during the fight, with most issues reported in metropolitan areas like New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles.
The cause remains undetermined, though traffic spikes are a recurring issue for Netflix’s live streams.
Social media erupted, with #NetflixCrash trending on X.
Frustrated fans posted videos and tweets criticizing the platform. One user cautioned Netflix, warning of potential backlash during its upcoming live-streamed NFL games.
Others labeled the incident as one of the “biggest fails in TV/streaming history.”
@NETLFIX the #PaulTyson fight froze and crashed. Fix this let’s go!!! https://t.co/6ojIHQ8KHR
— Wesley Franks (@WesleyFranks) November 16, 2024
Despite these setbacks, the 75,000-strong audience at Dallas’s AT&T Stadium witnessed the match without issues.
Netflix has yet to disclose the exact cause of the outage, though prior experiences with live event disruptions suggest surges in user traffic could be a factor.
The match, a unique pairing of social media influencer Jake Paul and boxing legend Mike Tyson, ended with Paul securing a unanimous decision victory after eight two-minute rounds.
Financially, Paul emerged as the bigger winner, reportedly earning $40 million—double Tyson’s estimated $20 million payout.
Paul’s substantial earnings reflect his massive online following, with 27 million Instagram followers, and his role as co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, which partnered with Netflix to organize the event.
Netflix’s Strategy and Challenges
This is not Netflix’s first experience with live-streaming issues. In April 2023, a similar outage disrupted a live episode of “Love is Blind.”
Love is Blind crashed the whole aaapp
Netflix Engineers rn smhhh pic.twitter.com/nK1P3H4YVA
— Byrøn (Big Thanksgiving Enjoyer 🦃🍁) (@byst) April 17, 2023
Despite these setbacks, Netflix remains committed to live events as a growth strategy, focusing on sports to boost engagement and ad revenues.
While Q3 showed gains in Netflix’s ad-supported tier, subscriber growth lagged behind the same quarter last year.
Upcoming events, including live-streamed NFL games, will test whether Netflix can overcome technical issues and restore audience trust.