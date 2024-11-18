Netflix is Featuring Beyoncé For Its Christmas Day NFL Games

One of Netflix’s two live NFL broadcasts on Christmas Day will include a halftime show by pop superstar Beyoncé.
In particular, Beyoncé will headline the matchup of the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens, scheduled to start at 4:30PM Eastern, according to an Instagram post. The game is being played in Houston, Beyoncé’s home town, where she originally gained popularity as a member of Destiny’s Child. Her most recent solo album, Cowboy Carter, took a left turn into country music.
Netflix is increasingly betting its fortunes on live events. On November 15th, it hosted a widely publicized fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and retired heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. At its peak, the event is estimated to have had some 65 million people watching simultaneously.
The bout was plagued by technical problems, however, including freezes and crashes. Many people were unable to tune in, which has raised worries about the Christmas Day games and their potentially larger audience. Many viewers will be on vacation, possibly watching on newly unwrapped devices. The addition of Beyoncé to the lineup could attract people who wouldn’t normally watch football.
The company could try to address the situation by beefing up its server infrastructure or adding more bandwidth. That would be costly to maintain on a regular basis, and might potentially lead to more price hikes, although the company is increasingly dependent on ad-supported subscribers.
Netflix is best known for its original on-demand TV shows, such as Stranger Things and The Witcher. Offering more live content may be a way of going toe-to-toe with rivals like Hulu and Paramount+, which have long offered live sports content, if usually through more expensive upgrade plans. On Paramount+, for example, most sports are gated behind a “Paramount+ with Showtime” plan.