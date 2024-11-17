Netflix Lauds Mammoth 60 Million Audience for Paul vs. Tyson

Netflix has confirmed a mammoth 60 million audience for the high-profile boxing clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Friday night.
Peaking at a massive 65 million concurrent streams at one point, the controversial bout caught the imagination of viewers straddling different generations, with the streaming giant announcing the fight was streamed into 60 million households worldwide.
The event was impacted by widespread outages, with fans experiencing ongoing buffering, freezing, and full crashes in what was Netflix’s first foray into live combat sports.
Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 reports of issues with the service. While Netflix acknowledged some problems, it was keen to stress the success of the event including the huge viewership it secured.
In truth, the actual contest never lived up to its hype with 27-year-old Paul proving to be too much and too fit for his illustrious opponent, the 58-year-old ‘Iron Mike’.
Fans hoping for one last powerful throw of the dice from the legendary pugilist were left disappointed as the YouTuber turned pro boxer experienced little difficulty throughout the contest.
Paul was awarded a unanimous victory over Tyson after eight rounds in the latter’s first professional ring appearance since 2005.
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1857906492235723244
“Unprecedented Scale” of Demand for Paul Vs. Tyson Contest
With an audience of 60 million, it is not a surprise Netflix wants to shout about it from the rooftop.
Last year, Disney served 59 million streams for a cricket World Cup game through Disney Plus Hotstar, and to put it into further context, only the 2011 wedding of British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final are out in the lead as the most viewed live streams of all time.
As relayed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone was keen to emphasize to employees the importance of the “unprecedented scale” of demand for the fight and the stable stream witnessed by the majority of viewers.
“We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success,” said Stone.