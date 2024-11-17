Netflix Lauds Mammoth 60 Million Audience for Paul vs. Tyson

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • The streaming giant acknowledged issues with the stream for the big fight but was keen to stress the "unprecedented demand".
  • At one point, the global audience peaked at 65M concurrent streams before settling at 60M households worldwide.
  • The vast numbers comfortably add the mega-event to the list of most viewed live streams of all time.

Netflix has confirmed a mammoth 60 million audience for the high-profile boxing clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Friday night. 

Peaking at a massive 65 million concurrent streams at one point, the controversial bout caught the imagination of viewers straddling different generations, with the streaming giant announcing the fight was streamed into 60 million households worldwide.

The event was impacted by widespread outages, with fans experiencing ongoing buffering, freezing, and full crashes in what was Netflix’s first foray into live combat sports.

Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 reports of issues with the service. While Netflix acknowledged some problems, it was keen to stress the success of the event including the huge viewership it secured.

In truth, the actual contest never lived up to its hype with 27-year-old Paul proving to be too much and too fit for his illustrious opponent, the 58-year-old ‘Iron Mike’.

Fans hoping for one last powerful throw of the dice from the legendary pugilist were left disappointed as the YouTuber turned pro boxer experienced little difficulty throughout the contest.

Paul was awarded a unanimous victory over Tyson after eight rounds in the latter’s first professional ring appearance since 2005.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1857906492235723244

“Unprecedented Scale” of Demand for Paul Vs. Tyson Contest

With an audience of 60 million, it is not a surprise Netflix wants to shout about it from the rooftop.

Last year, Disney served 59 million streams for a cricket World Cup game through Disney Plus Hotstar, and to put it into further context, only the 2011 wedding of British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final are out in the lead as the most viewed live streams of all time.

As relayed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone was keen to emphasize to employees the importance of the “unprecedented scale” of demand for the fight and the stable stream witnessed by the majority of viewers.

“We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success,” said Stone.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  3. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  4. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  5. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  6. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter6 hours
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler24 hoursFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland2 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance3 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing3 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh3 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb3 daysTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN