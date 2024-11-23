Netflix Removes AI-Edited Arcane Poster After Fan Uproar

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • Netflix faced backlash for using AI artwork in a promotional poster for the animated series Arcane.
  • The poster featured a suspiciously deformed character hand, highlighting the limitations of current AI image generation tools.
  • The controversy emerged as Riot Games, the studio behind Arcane, has laid off creative staff while seemingly also exploring generative AI technologies.

Netflix pulled an AI-edited promotional poster for the animated series Arcane after it sparked backlash for disrespecting the show’s human artists.

Netflix landed in hot water after fans noticed some questionable artwork promoting the upcoming second season of the acclaimed animated series Arcane. One of the show’s promotional posters appeared to use AI-generated imagery, sparking backlash from viewers who felt it disrespected the talented artists.

Deformed Hand

The controversy kicked off when a fan pointed out on X that a character’s hand looked suspiciously deformed and unnatural. It certainly came off as odd for a show like Arcane, which is renowned for its incredibly detailed visuals and unique art style.

Altered Arcane Image
Altered Arcane Image | Source: Netflix

Alex Shahmiri, the brand lead for Arcane at Riot Games, quoted that same post on X and didn’t mince words. He called the AI-tainted art “disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show.”

Shahmiri also clarified that Arcane has a strict no-AI policy, stating “what makes art so special is the human connection and feeling” that gets lost with machine-generated imagery.

It seems Netflix’s team tried using AI image generation to extend an existing Arcane promo image into a widescreen banner format, likely with one of those “generative fill” tools. The results were… less than stellar, with a low-res, mangled hand stuck awkwardly onto the artwork.

Just check out the original image below and compare it with the altered version.

Original Arcane Image
Original Arcane Image | Source: Netflix

At least this makes it clear that the banner is not proper “AI-generated art.” But the half-baked editing was enough to invite backlash.

Nevertheless, Shahmiri also confirmed in the same thread that the image was removed, so there’s that.

The news comes amid an uneasy relationship emerging between new AI tools and sectors like entertainment that rely on human artistry and creativity. Recently, a job posting by Riot for a “Research Scientist Intern – Generative AI” aimed at using AI to “inform decisions” on product development, came under fire. It was particularly damning for a company that’s seen two rounds of layoffs this year alone.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  6. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  7. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  8. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  9. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone
  10. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

What Companies Does BlackRock Own in 2024? Tech, Healthcare & More

Jasper Lawler5 hours
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Can U.S. Coal Ash Help Power the Next Tech Revolution?

Ray Fernandez8 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best PS1 Games of All Time: Original PlayStation Greats

Daryl Baxter11 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Best King Legacy Codes for November 2024: All Active Bonuses

Antony Terence1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Internet

Bluesky Hits 20M Sign-Ups in 2024 – Is It Time to Leave X?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How Microsoft Employed AI to Make Flight Simulator 2024

Stuart Hughes1 dayTechnology Writer
dummy_img
Phones

Tesla Pi Phone: Will it Ever Happen?

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Xbox Game Pass List in November 2024: Everything Playable Now

Kevin Pocock1 dayGaming Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN