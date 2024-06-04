Netflix Will Stop Working on Older Apple TV Models on July 31st

Netflix warned subscribers that it’s ending support for second- and third-generation Apple TV devices on July 31st.
The streaming service said it was cutting off the older media hubs to “maintain the best possible Netflix viewing experience.” Fourth-generation and newer Apple TV models aren’t affected.
The decision isn’t surprising. Both Apple TV variants used the hardware’s original interface and didn’t have tvOS or the App Store. Netflix was supporting not just an obsolete platform, but hardware dating as far back as 2010.
There aren’t likely to be many people still using Netflix on the earlier Apple TV versions. If you’re one of them, though, you’ll need to upgrade to keep using your subscription in the living room.
The easiest solution may be to buy an Apple TV 4K. The current generation starts at a lower $129 price, and can handle many more services while supporting HDR video, Dolby Atmos audio, and smart home hub features. It’s the best choice if you’re a fan of Apple’s ecosystem.
However, there are also plenty of viable alternatives if you’re not attached. Amazon, Google, Roku, and others all have low-priced streaming devices that will outperform early Apple TV boxes. Moreover, many smart TVs have Netflix apps available. If you’re already considering a new TV set and aren’t looking for a familiar experience, you may not need to buy anything more.