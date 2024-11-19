Netflix’s Squid Game Battle Royale Title Comes to Your Phone December 17th

Squid Game: Unleashed is coming to Netflix’s mobile games library on December 17th, just nine days before Squid Game’s second season lands.
Netflix also revealed a pre-registration trailer for the game on YouTube, showing off its cartoon art style. It’s rated for teens and above due to the violence.
The online multiplayer battle royale game for up to 32 players lets you play with friends or compete against others. Mini childhood games from the show, such as Red Light/Green Light and Glass Bridge, become increasingly harder as you progress through the game, so only the strongest and smartest players will survive.
Players earn money to unlock customizations such as emojis, outfits, and animations. Fans of the hit Netflix series will recognize scenes from season one, but you don’t need to have watched Squid Game to enjoy this.
If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can play Squid Game: Unleashed for free on your Android or iOS device, with no in-app purchases or ads. You can also pre-register for the game right now to receive an exclusive skin on launch day.
Though Netflix has been scaling back its gaming ambitions lately, including shuttering its AAA studio Team Blue last month, it makes sense the streamer would launch a Squid Game mobile spinoff so close to the season 2 premiere on December 26th.
Squid Game quickly became Netflix’s most-watched show, with viewers spending 1.65 billion hours watching season one in its first month.