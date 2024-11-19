Netflix’s Squid Game Battle Royale Title Comes to Your Phone December 17th

Why Trust Techopedia
Netflix's Squid Game Battle Royale Title Comes to Your Phone December 17th
Key Takeaways

  • Squid Game: Unleashed lands on Netflix on December 17th.
  • Netflix subscribers can play the mobile game on Android and iOS devices without any ads or in-app purchases.
  • The multiplayer online battle royale game features mini games and scenes from the hit Netflix show.

Squid Game: Unleashed is coming to Netflix’s mobile games library on December 17th,  just nine days before Squid Game’s second season lands.

Netflix also revealed a pre-registration trailer for the game on YouTube, showing off its cartoon art style. It’s rated for teens and above due to the violence.

The online multiplayer battle royale game for up to 32 players lets you play with friends or compete against others. Mini childhood games from the show, such as Red Light/Green Light and Glass Bridge, become increasingly harder as you progress through the game, so only the strongest and smartest players will survive.

Players earn money to unlock customizations such as emojis, outfits, and animations. Fans of the hit Netflix series will recognize scenes from season one, but you don’t need to have watched Squid Game to enjoy this.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can play Squid Game: Unleashed for free on your Android or iOS device, with no in-app purchases or ads. You can also pre-register for the game right now to receive an exclusive skin on launch day.

Though Netflix has been scaling back its gaming ambitions lately, including shuttering its AAA studio Team Blue last month, it makes sense the streamer would launch a Squid Game mobile spinoff so close to the season 2 premiere on December 26th.

Squid Game quickly became Netflix’s most-watched show, with viewers spending 1.65 billion hours watching season one in its first month.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris46 mins
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing2 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes3 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas5 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez6 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen8 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN