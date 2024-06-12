Netgear Launches More Affordable Orbi and Nighthawk Wi-Fi Routers

Netgear has launched two new routers, the most affordable in the company’s Wi-Fi 7 range.
Orbi 770 Series Tri-band Mesh System
The Orbi 770 Series Tri-Band Mesh System’s router and satellites feature sleek, cylindrical bodies with four high-performance internal antennas and high-powered amplifiers on each unit for 360-degree coverage in any home.
With lightning speeds up to 11Gbps in homes up to 8,000 square feet, a three-pack lets you connect up to 100 devices. Preamble puncturing offers robust connection, selectively blocking interference.
At the same time, ample 2.5Gig LAN ports can be used to connect gaming PCs or consoles or for multi-gig wired connections between the router and satellite. A 2.5Gig internet port lets you experience multi-gig internet speeds, effectively future-proofing the device for next-gen apps and devices.
Nighthawk R300 Router
Netgear’s Nighthawk R300 Tri-band router supports speeds up to 9.3Gbps, with omnidirectional antennas providing coverage for up to 2,300 square feet and up to 100 devices. The router packs a 2.5 Gig internet port, one 2.5 Gig, and two 1 Gig LAN ports for wired connectivity to gaming PCs and consoles. File sharing is easy, too – plug your thumb drive into the router’s USB port.
Both devices come with a 30-day trial for Netgear Armor powered by Bitdefender, which includes a VPN.
The Orbi 770 is the first Netgear product to feature its Advanced Router Protection, which protects against known and most unknown threats using advanced exploit prevention and AI heuristics. It can even release live patches for threats without waiting for new firmware. This feature will roll out to the rest of the Wi-Fi 7 lineup later in 2024.
Pre-orders for the Orbi 770 Series are now open at Netgear. The router and one satellite price starts from $700. You can buy the Nighthawk RS300 Router directly from Netgear for $330.