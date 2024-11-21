Neuralink Gets Green Light for First Human Trial in Canada

Key Takeaways

  • Neuralink is launching a Canadian clinical trial, its first outside the US.
  • The trial will test the safety of Neuralink’s brain implant and associated surgical procedure.
  • Patients must have quadriplegia due to ALS or a cervical spinal cord injury.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has won Health Canada approval for its first human trial in that country, marking the first time a trial will be run outside the US.

The Canadian trial will focus on quadriplegia caused by ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or cervical spinal cord injuries, the company said on Musk’s X. Recruitment is open via the company’s Canadian Patient Registry.

The trial, dubbed CAN-PRIME, is geared towards testing the safety of Neuralink’s human-machine interface — or brain-computer interface (BCI), as Neuralink prefers to call it — along with the surgical procedures and technology used to implant it. As in the US, the interface is meant to allow computer or smartphone control simply by thinking about it.

Neuralink says people selected for the study will be compensated for related costs, such as travel. That’s significant, since surgery candidates will have to visit Toronto Western Hospital, and might face a long, expensive trip from provinces like British Columbia or Newfoundland.

Neuralink’s human trials in the US have been largely successful, although the first patient did have temporary problems with the BCI threads retracting. Prior to that the company came under fire for its animal trials, which resulted in a number of the animals dying or being euthanized. The US Department of Agriculture conducted an investigation, but found no evidence of misconduct beyond a self-reported incident. Skepticism has persisted about that conclusion, albeit without any major legal ramifications so far.

Neuralink ultimately hopes to venture beyond medical uses and enhance human potential. Musk has publicly worried about the ability of humans to keep up with AI, suggesting man-machine interfaces could be a solution. Musk’s own Tesla and xAI businesses are pushing those AI boundaries.

