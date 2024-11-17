New Gmail Update Lets Gemini Handle Your Calendar Events

Gmail adds Calendar integration to the Gemini side panel.
Google added another feature to its AI-powered Gemini assistant, now integrating Google Calendar functionalities directly into Gmail’s Gemini side panel. It will allow users to create, view, and manage their calendar events without switching apps. The company announced it in its Workspace Updates blog on Nov. 13.
To use this feature, open the Gemini side panel in Gmail and type a request. For example, ask, “When is my first event next week?” or “Create a 30-minute event for my weekly yoga class every Monday and Wednesday at 9 AM.” Gemini will then interact with your Google Calendar to provide the information or create the event as requested.
The current version has some limitations.
- Gemini cannot add or remove event guests, handle RSVP details, or manage meeting rooms.
- It also lacks the ability to find the best time to meet with people, find available time slots, create tasks, set out-of-office replies, manage focus time, or add and manage meeting rooms.
- The Gemini calendar integration in Gmail is currently available to Workspace customers with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. It’s also available for Workspace users with a Google One AI Premium plan. So, if you’re using a personal Gmail, it seems, you won’t be able to try it yet.
However, Google has indicated that these capabilities will be introduced in future updates.
What is Gemini?
This integration uses Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant. Unlike its predecessor, Google Assistant, Gemini utilizes advanced generative AI and large language models to understand natural language commands and perform a wide range of tasks.
Gemini is available in three tiers—Nano, Pro, and Ultra—offering varying levels of capability. The Gemini Pro model powers features like the Gmail side panel integration and is hosted on Google’s data centers for enhanced performance. Gemini Nano, a lightweight version, can run locally on some devices, like the Pixel 9 series, for on-the-go assistance.
In addition to Gmail, Gemini’s features extend across the Workspace ecosystem. It offers features like document editing, email management, image creation, and now, calendar scheduling. In addition to this, similar to ChatGPT, it supports image analysis, complex question answering, as well as integrations with YouTube, Google Drive, and other services.